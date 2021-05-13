Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 tablet is on sale for a little over $400 (keyboard included)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's because the Surface Pro 5 is on sale for the next couple of days only at an incredibly low price of $439.99 in an Intel Core i5 variant... with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard included.





As you can imagine, we're not dealing with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged product here, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" of these deeply discounted refurbished slates by throwing in a 90-day limited warranty.





Naturally, you will easily be able to tell the difference between a refurb and an all-new Surface Pro 5 unit right from a first glance, with a "moderate level of wear & tear" being one of the main reasons why you can get this bad boy so unbelievably cheap at the time of this writing.





While the Intel Core i5 7300U processor inside this particular Microsoft Surface Pro 5 configuration is not very new, its capabilities should still be advanced enough to leave a number of our top iPad Pro (2021) alternatives in the dust.





Once you add the aforementioned keyboard into the equation, as well as the 4GB RAM count, 128GB SSD, and up to 12.5 hours of continuous video playback time on a single battery charge, you'll undoubtedly get a more powerful, productive, and ultimately useful package than pretty much everything the likes of Apple and Samsung can currently offer for under $500.





On top of it all, the 12.3-inch PixelSense display sporting a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels is largely on par with the Surface Pro 7 's (and even the Surface Pro 7 Plus ') screen, not to mention the design on the whole hasn't changed much since 2017 either. Otherwise put, this is a 2-in-1 workhorse that's yet to show its somewhat advanced age.