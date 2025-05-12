Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
With its powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip and beautiful OLED touchscreen, the Surface Pro 11 ranks among the best Windows tablets. And now, it can be yours at a more attractive price.
Thinking about buying the flagship-grade Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with a stunning OLED touchscreen and blazing-fast Snapdragon X Elite chip? You're in luck — Amazon's latest sale slashes $350 off the 16/256GB model. That's a rare 25% discount on one of the best Windows tablets!
Now, let's get a bit of context. The same slate with a brilliant OLED display was briefly sold for $450 off during the Amazon Spring Sale, and Black Friday 2024 saw it dip just under the $1,000 mark. But since Walmart and Best Buy don't match Amazon's current offer, it stands out as an unmissable savings opportunity.
But wait — there's more. Since this is the more premium version, you get a gorgeous 13-inch 120Hz OLED touchscreen instead of an LCD. That lets you enjoy extra-vivid colors and true pitch blacks — perfect for watching content in style. And the dual stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos only add to your streaming experience.
With Copilot AI extras, two USB-C ports, up to 14 hours of battery life, and fast charging speeds (65W), the Surface Pro 11 indeed stands out in the Windows tablets category. So, if you've been waiting for a solid discount on this iPad Pro M4 rival, now's your chance to save $350 on one. And remember, Amazon's tempting promo might not last too long, so you should act fast.
Normally priced at nearly $1,400, the Surface Pro 11 is as premium as Microsoft tablets get. It features a high-class anodized aluminum chassis that doesn't just repel smudges and fingerprints but makes the slate extra durable. Like most Surface devices, this bad boy also packs a built-in kickstand for comfortable hands-free use.
The Surface Pro 11 isn't designed just for entertainment, though. Its 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip ensures you can multitask, handle work-related tasks and more with ease. This model arrives with 16GB of onboard RAM to further boost its multitasking capabilities.
