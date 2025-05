Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal

Surface Pro 11: $350 off at Amazon $350 off (25%) The Surface Pro 11 with massive 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a stunning OLED touchscreen has received a rare $350 discount at Amazon. That makes the Snapdragon X Elite-powered tablet a much more compelling choice. Get yours and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Thinking about buying the flagship-grade Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with a stunning OLED touchscreen and blazing-fast Snapdragon X Elite chip? You're in luck — Amazon's latest sale slashes $350 off the 16/256GB model. That's a rare 25% discount on one of the best Windows tablets!Now, let's get a bit of context. The same slate with a brilliant OLED display was briefly sold for $450 off during the Amazon Spring Sale, and Black Friday 2024 saw it dip just under the $1,000 mark. But since Walmart and Best Buy don't match Amazon's current offer, it stands out as an unmissable savings opportunity.Normally priced at nearly $1,400, the Surface Pro 11 is as premium as Microsoft tablets get. It features a high-class anodized aluminum chassis that doesn't just repel smudges and fingerprints but makes the slate extra durable. Like most Surface devices, this bad boy also packs a built-in kickstand for comfortable hands-free use.But wait — there's more. Since this is the more premium version, you get a gorgeous 13-inch 120Hz OLED touchscreen instead of an LCD. That lets you enjoy extra-vivid colors and true pitch blacks — perfect for watching content in style. And the dual stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos only add to your streaming experience.The Surface Pro 11 isn't designed just for entertainment, though. Its 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip ensures you can multitask, handle work-related tasks and more with ease. This model arrives with 16GB of onboard RAM to further boost its multitasking capabilities.With Copilot AI extras, two USB-C ports, up to 14 hours of battery life, and fast charging speeds (65W), the Surface Pro 11 indeed stands out in the Windows tablets category. So, if you've been waiting for a solid discount on this iPad Pro M4 rival, now's your chance to save $350 on one. And remember, Amazon's tempting promo might not last too long, so you should act fast.