Android Microsoft Apps
Microsoft doubles down on generative AI with standalone Copilot app for Android
Microsoft Copilot, the AI companion chatbot designed to collaborate with people on creative tasks, is now sporting its own dedicated app on Android. Powered by GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, this free app stands ready to unleash its creative and informative powers on your smartphone.

Spotted by eagle-eyed users, the Copilot app quietly landed on December 19th on the Google Play Store, offering a streamlined experience for AI enthusiasts. Currently, there is no listing on iOS for this app, however, Bing for iOS is still an option.

While no logins are required, anonymous users face a daily limit of five prompts and shorter responses, which can be unlocked by signing in with your Microsoft account. Signing in does grant unlimited queries and opens the door to image generation, turning your phone into a mini-art studio powered by DALL-E 3.

Image credit: Microsoft via Google Play Store

While Copilot's functionality might seem familiar, it's more than just Bing AI in disguise. This app ditches the web search clutter, focusing solely on AI-powered interaction. Ask complex questions, get simplified explanations, or have Copilot whip up creative text of any kind – it's all at your fingertips. And the best part? It understands text, image, and even voice prompts, making interaction natural and intuitive.

The Microsoft Copilot app running on a Google Pixel device with GPT-4 toggle turned on

Microsoft's been on a mission to integrate this AI powerhouse everywhere, from Windows 11 to Bing. This dedicated app could be the next step in its evolution, positioning Copilot as a standalone digital assistant that thrives beyond the confines of web browsers.

Offering this app for free, while bundling GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, is a bold move by Microsoft. Currently, using the free version of OpenAI's ChatGPT only grants you access to the GPT-3.5 model, and will cost you $20/month to upgrade to the Plus plan that unlocks GPT-4 and DALL-E.

So, if you're looking for a taste of next-generation AI on your phone, look no further than Microsoft's Copilot app. It's free, it's powerful, and it's just getting started. The future of AI assistance is here, and it's fitting right in your pocket.
