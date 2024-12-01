Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
Earlier this week, we spotted an awesome Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle at Best Buy. At the time, you could get the 16/512GB slate with the Surface Pro Keyboard for $350 off. Well, guess what? The merchant just beat its own deal, now giving you an even more irresistible $450 price cut for Cyber Monday!
We're not joking! While most merchants lower discounts once Black Friday ends, this seller has decided to do the complete opposite. So, if you didn't find the Windows slate bundle attractive at $350 off, you now have a chance to save $450 on the same Snapdragon X Plus-powered beast.
On the other hand, Best Buy's bargain brings the $1,349.99 bundle down to $899.99, which sounds a bit more acceptable since you're also getting a keyboard. With it, you can enjoy the 2-in-1 laptop-to-tablet experience the Surface was built for. We should note that there's an optional stylus, sold separately, for those wanting an even more complete experience.
The powerful Snapdragon X Plus chip enables you to do much more than watch videos, though. The processor should be powerful enough to handle demanding work-related tasks. Of course, since we're in the era of artificial intelligence, the latest Windows tablet also comes with some fancy Copilot AI features.
If you want more firepower and don't mind ditching the keyboard, consider Amazon's Cyber Monday promo. The e-commerce giant still sells the 16/256GB Snapdragon X Elite Surface Pro 11th Gen with an OLED display for $400 off, saving you 29%. While this is certainly the better Microsoft tablet version, it's quite steep even at 29% off, and will set you back almost $1,000.
But this iPad Pro M4 rival provides a great user experience even without the Surface Slim Pen (2nd Gen). It has a beautiful 13-inch LCD display with 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, offering more than decent visuals. The model also packs powerful speakers and has a long battery life, making it ideal as a streaming device.
The powerful Snapdragon X Plus chip enables you to do much more than watch videos, though. The processor should be powerful enough to handle demanding work-related tasks. Of course, since we're in the era of artificial intelligence, the latest Windows tablet also comes with some fancy Copilot AI features.
As you can see, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Gen is a fantastic option for users seeking a premium laptop-to-tablet experience with a sprinkle of AI. While it's quite expensive at its regular price, the model is now a real hit at Best Buy, offered for $450 off. Act fast and save while you can, or check out other Cyber Monday tablet deals before you go.
