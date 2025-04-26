Save 20% on the powerful Surface Pro 11th Gen with Amazon's latest deal
Windows tablet buyers, the Surface Pro 11th Gen is back on sale! At the time of writing, you can buy this iPad Pro M4 alternative for 20% off its original ~$1,200 asking price. So, if you missed Best Buy's deal of the day earlier this month, here's your new chance to save.
Although we've seen bigger price cuts in the past, Amazon's deal is still solid since Best Buy and Walmart don't match it. Plus, given what you get — a powerful tablet with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM, and Copilot+ AI features, it's a bargain you wouldn't want to miss.
While this isn't the most powerful Surface Pro 11th Gen model, the Snapdragon X Plus chip still ensures you get buttery-smooth performance with daily and demanding tasks alike. Add a beautiful 13-inch PixelSense display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2W stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos to this, and you've got an entertainment winner!
So, what do you think? If the Surface Pro 11th Gen is good enough to meet your needs, hurry up and save 20% on it. After all, Amazon's tempting deal might not last much longer, so you should act while you can.
Now, we know Microsoft's latest elite tablet is far from cheap, even at its current discount. But if you're not into Android or iOS tablets, it might be just perfect for you. First, the device sports a slim, premium design with a robust anodized aluminum case and a built-in kickstand.
On top of that, this Microsoft slate comes with some Copilot+ features, such as high-end AI image generation and editing. Even your video calls benefit from some on-deck AI features, plus you get easy access to emails, documents, etc. via Recall. Rounding out this lovely package is a battery that can stay on for up to 14 hours per charge.
