Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
As we inch towards Cyber Monday, Amazon's deals on devices are only getting better. Case in point: the tried and true Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a hefty 40 percent off right now.
Surface Pro 9 may have come out in 2022, but it holds its own against newer highly-rated tablets, including the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1. That's because its chip gives it some distinct advantages over other tablets.
The 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor may not be the most powerful chipset out there, but for multitasking, running traditional apps, and gaming, you may prefer it over ARM-based chips such as the Snapdragon X Elite that fuels its successor.
Given that the Surface Pro 9 is geared at professionals who want a compact device that doesn't come in the way of productivity like the Apple iPad Pro or even Samsung Galaxy Tabs do, it's great at juggling multiple tasks, be it an uncountable number of tabs or apps running in the background.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for $1,499.99 but since Cyber Monday is almost here, Amazon has shaved a generous $600 off its price. That's an insanely good discount, which is why shoppers are wasting no time adding the device to their carts and checking out.
The design remains unrivaled, with the kickstand giving you the flexibility to position the slate on a desk for hands-free viewing. And, since it runs Windows, you can count on it to run every app that you are going to need.
At the time of writing, Amazon had less than 10 units left in stock at the low price, so act quickly if you want a productivity machine with a large 13-inch display, removable storage, more than 15 hours of battery life, and plenty of ports.
