The uber-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is on sale at huge discounts in multiple variants today
You don't have a lot of time to buy one of the world's most powerful and versatile tablets at a massive discount in one of multiple configurations.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A new day, a new phenomenal Surface Pro 11 deal... or four. That's right, Microsoft's somewhat confusingly named 13-inch powerhouse is available for a limited time at hefty discounts in several different configurations at Woot, and even though you're dealing with "factory reconditioned" rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, you'll still get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your purchase.
Windows devotees on a (relatively) tight budget can opt for a Surface Pro (11th Edition) model with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, LCD touchscreen, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM at $759.99, and if that sounds steep, you're probably not familiar with how much Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) costs in a 512 gig storage variant.
$759.99 is nothing compared to that bad boy's $1,499 list price (which is rarely marked down below the $1,299 mark), and the Surface Pro 11 itself normally goes for $1,200 with the aforementioned specs while fetching $270 less than that right now on Amazon, which is a pretty decent offer but nowhere near as appealing as Woot's latest limited-time promotion.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer also sells the 2024-released tablet with laptop-transforming abilities for $889.99 with a full terabyte of storage and all the other numbers from above unchanged, as well as for $959.99 and $1,099.99 in OLED display-sporting variants with 512GB and 1TB SSDs respectively. No keyboard or stylus included, though.
The OLED models, mind you, come with punchier Snapdragon X Elite chips in addition to sharper screens, as well as 16GB RAM, and it pretty much goes without saying that their regular prices are a lot higher than $960 and $1,100.
Technically, these amazing new Surface Pro 11 deals are set to run until June 12 (although they could definitely expire sooner than that depending on your demand), and if the 1-year Microsoft warranty I already told you about is not enough to put you at ease regarding your purchase, you should also note that all the deeply discounted units on sale at Woot today are "like new" and thus guaranteed to impress you with their functionality and flawless cosmetic condition.
04 Jun, 2025The uber-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is on sale at huge discounts in multiple variants today
03 Jun, 2025The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
12 May, 2025Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
26 Apr, 2025Save 20% on the powerful Surface Pro 11th Gen with Amazon's latest deal
04 Apr, 2025Epic 24-hour-only Surface Pro 11th Gen promo saves you a staggering $600
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: