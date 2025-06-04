The uber-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is on sale at huge discounts in multiple variants today





Windows devotees on a (relatively) tight budget can opt for a Surface Pro (11th Edition) model with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, LCD touchscreen, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM at $759.99, and if that sounds steep, you're probably not familiar with how much Apple's Windows devotees on a (relatively) tight budget can opt for a Surface Pro (11th Edition) model with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, LCD touchscreen, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM at $759.99, and if that sounds steep, you're probably not familiar with how much Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) costs in a 512 gig storage variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro $759 99 $1199 99 $440 off (37%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black Color, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro $889 99 $1399 99 $510 off (36%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black Color, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro $293 off (24%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $959 99 $1499 99 $540 off (36%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black and Sapphire Color Options, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro $1099 99 $1699 99 $600 off (35%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Four Color Options, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot





$759.99 is nothing compared to that bad boy's $1,499 list price (which is rarely marked down below the $1,299 mark), and the Surface Pro 11 itself normally goes for $1,200 with the aforementioned specs while fetching $270 less than that right now on Amazon, which is a pretty decent offer but nowhere near as appealing as Woot's latest limited-time promotion.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer also sells the 2024-released tablet with laptop-transforming abilities for $889.99 with a full terabyte of storage and all the other numbers from above unchanged, as well as for $959.99 and $1,099.99 in OLED display-sporting variants with 512GB and 1TB SSDs respectively. No keyboard or stylus included, though.





The OLED models, mind you, come with punchier Snapdragon X Elite chips in addition to sharper screens, as well as 16GB RAM, and it pretty much goes without saying that their regular prices are a lot higher than $960 and $1,100.





Technically, these amazing new Surface Pro 11 deals are set to run until June 12 (although they could definitely expire sooner than that depending on your demand), and if the 1-year Microsoft warranty I already told you about is not enough to put you at ease regarding your purchase, you should also note that all the deeply discounted units on sale at Woot today are "like new" and thus guaranteed to impress you with their functionality and flawless cosmetic condition.