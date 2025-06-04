Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The uber-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is on sale at huge discounts in multiple variants today

You don't have a lot of time to buy one of the world's most powerful and versatile tablets at a massive discount in one of multiple configurations.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11
A new day, a new phenomenal Surface Pro 11 deal... or four. That's right, Microsoft's somewhat confusingly named 13-inch powerhouse is available for a limited time at hefty discounts in several different configurations at Woot, and even though you're dealing with "factory reconditioned" rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, you'll still get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your purchase.

Windows devotees on a (relatively) tight budget can opt for a Surface Pro (11th Edition) model with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, LCD touchscreen, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM at $759.99, and if that sounds steep, you're probably not familiar with how much Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) costs in a 512 gig storage variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$759 99
$1199 99
$440 off (37%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black Color, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro

$889 99
$1399 99
$510 off (36%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black Color, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro

$293 off (24%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro

$959 99
$1499 99
$540 off (36%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black and Sapphire Color Options, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro

$1099 99
$1699 99
$600 off (35%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Four Color Options, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

$759.99 is nothing compared to that bad boy's $1,499 list price (which is rarely marked down below the $1,299 mark), and the Surface Pro 11 itself normally goes for $1,200 with the aforementioned specs while fetching $270 less than that right now on Amazon, which is a pretty decent offer but nowhere near as appealing as Woot's latest limited-time promotion.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer also sells the 2024-released tablet with laptop-transforming abilities for $889.99 with a full terabyte of storage and all the other numbers from above unchanged, as well as for $959.99 and $1,099.99 in OLED display-sporting variants with 512GB and 1TB SSDs respectively. No keyboard or stylus included, though.

The OLED models, mind you, come with punchier Snapdragon X Elite chips in addition to sharper screens, as well as 16GB RAM, and it pretty much goes without saying that their regular prices are a lot higher than $960 and $1,100.

Technically, these amazing new Surface Pro 11 deals are set to run until June 12 (although they could definitely expire sooner than that depending on your demand), and if the 1-year Microsoft warranty I already told you about is not enough to put you at ease regarding your purchase, you should also note that all the deeply discounted units on sale at Woot today are "like new" and thus guaranteed to impress you with their functionality and flawless cosmetic condition.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Microsoft Surface - Deals History
44 stories
04 Jun, 2025
The uber-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is on sale at huge discounts in multiple variants today
03 Jun, 2025
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
12 May, 2025
Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
26 Apr, 2025
Save 20% on the powerful Surface Pro 11th Gen with Amazon's latest deal
04 Apr, 2025
Epic 24-hour-only Surface Pro 11th Gen promo saves you a staggering $600
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

GPS and sound issues Pixel 9 Pro

by Manu2411 • 1

Will you buy a Nothing Phone (3)?

by PhoneCollector •

Features in a smartphone that makes it a flagship killer?

by destiny110 • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless