Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon

This buffed-up 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 variant is powered by Snapdragon X Elite and sells at an incredible discount.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 tablet in Black on a white background.
What's the most premium Windows tablet you can get right now? It's the Surface Pro 11 — but not the base LCD version with the Snapdragon X Plus chip. We're talking about the OLED powerhouse running on the cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite. This one usually costs quite a bit, but not right now. Currently, you can save a whopping 30% on one special storage and RAM configuration.

Save 30% on the Surface Pro 11

$447 off (30%)
The Surface Pro 11 is an excellent pick for Windows fans looking for lots of power, a gorgeous display, and loads of multitasking potential. The 16/512GB variant with an OLED display and a Snapdragon X Elite chip is currently down by 30% at Amazon, saving you an epic $447. The promo is only available on the Platinum model.
Buy at Amazon

The model in question is the 16/512GB in Platinum, which sells for a mind-blowing $447 off its original ~$1,500 price. Now, as you might guess, this offer probably won't stick around for long. So, if you wish to make the most out of your Windows tablet experience, this device absolutely must be on your radar, especially at that price.

Featuring a gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop-to-tablet device delivers excellent visuals. Let's not forget about the built-in kickstand that boosts the experience even further.

This iPad Pro M4 rival does more than deliver an excellent visual experience — it also provides solid performance. The supreme Snapdragon X Elite packs lots of potential for demanding work-related tasks, heavy multitasking, and more. Of course, there are some AI extras provided by Copilot+ to help you efficiently manage files and understand others in meetings.

Design-wise, the slate is quite slim yet rugged, making it ideal for on-the-go use. Add solid speakers, two versatile USB-C ports, and a hefty battery life of up to 14 hours to this package, and you get a Windows champ that should be on your radar.

We can't deny the Surface Pro 11 is quite steep even at a massive 30% discount. But hey, you're getting plenty of value for your investment, especially with this particular model. Get your OLED variant with an X Elite SoC, a massive 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage and save $447 while Amazon's promo is still going strong.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Microsoft Surface - Deals History
44 stories
03 Jun, 2025
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
26 May, 2025
Amazon's Memorial Day deal unleashes huge Surface Pro 11 savings
12 May, 2025
Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED and 16GB RAM with this rare Amazon deal
26 Apr, 2025
Save 20% on the powerful Surface Pro 11th Gen with Amazon's latest deal
04 Apr, 2025
Epic 24-hour-only Surface Pro 11th Gen promo saves you a staggering $600
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 8

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

by Ilia Temelkov • 39
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
T-Mobile unlocks new possibilities for customers with hardware launch
T-Mobile unlocks new possibilities for customers with hardware launch

Latest News

Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
Compact powerhouse Pixel 9 becomes a true temptation at $200 off
Compact powerhouse Pixel 9 becomes a true temptation at $200 off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless