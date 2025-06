The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon

Save 30% on the Surface Pro 11 $447 off (30%) The Surface Pro 11 is an excellent pick for Windows fans looking for lots of power, a gorgeous display, and loads of multitasking potential. The 16/512GB variant with an OLED display and a Snapdragon X Elite chip is currently down by 30% at Amazon, saving you an epic $447. The promo is only available on the Platinum model. Buy at Amazon

What's the most premium Windows tablet you can get right now? It's the Surface Pro 11 — but not the base LCD version with the Snapdragon X Plus chip. We're talking about the OLED powerhouse running on the cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite. This one usually costs quite a bit, but not right now. Currently, you can save a whopping 30% on one special storage and RAM configuration.The model in question is the 16/512GB in Platinum, which sells for a mind-blowing $447 off its original ~$1,500 price. Now, as you might guess, this offer probably won't stick around for long. So, if you wish to make the most out of your Windows tablet experience, this device absolutely must be on your radar, especially at that price.Featuring a gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop-to-tablet device delivers excellent visuals. Let's not forget about the built-in kickstand that boosts the experience even further.This iPad Pro M4 rival does more than deliver an excellent visual experience — it also provides solid performance. The supreme Snapdragon X Elite packs lots of potential for demanding work-related tasks, heavy multitasking, and more. Of course, there are some AI extras provided by Copilot+ to help you efficiently manage files and understand others in meetings.Design-wise, the slate is quite slim yet rugged, making it ideal for on-the-go use. Add solid speakers, two versatile USB-C ports, and a hefty battery life of up to 14 hours to this package, and you get a Windows champ that should be on your radar.We can't deny the Surface Pro 11 is quite steep even at a massive 30% discount. But hey, you're getting plenty of value for your investment, especially with this particular model. Get your OLED variant with an X Elite SoC, a massive 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage and save $447 while Amazon's promo is still going strong.