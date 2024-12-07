Don't miss this chance to save $300 on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally, getting the latest Windows tablet by Microsoft involves coughing up quite a bit of money. Well, now's not a regular occasion, for you can get the latest high-end Surface Pro 11th Gen at a fantastic $300 discount. That's right! The 2-in-1 laptop-to-tablet device with a Snapdragon X Plus core is a tempting 25% off at Amazon!
We're talking about the model with 16GB RAM and ample 512GB storage, too! You might not know this, but this Microsoft Surface tablet would usually set you back almost $1,200. In other words, now's your chance to get it for about $900. Although still steep, that's a more-than-welcome asking price for such a powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative.
Things are just as awesome under the hood, if not more. Since this puppy comes with the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, it can handle multitasking, demanding work-related apps, and more like a breeze. And with 16GB of RAM, the tablet passes tests with flying colors! Then again, if you want more firepower, you might want to consider the Snapdragon X Elite-powered alternative.
Granted, this is far from the most affordable Windows tablet on the market. But if you're willing to invest, the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a Snapdragon X Plus core can make you very happy. Get one and save $400 at Amazon while its reinitiated sale is here!
We're talking about the model with 16GB RAM and ample 512GB storage, too! You might not know this, but this Microsoft Surface tablet would usually set you back almost $1,200. In other words, now's your chance to get it for about $900. Although still steep, that's a more-than-welcome asking price for such a powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative.
The latest Surface Pro tablet comes with either an OLED or an LCD display, and this model uses the latter technology. While it doesn't give you as vivid colors as its siblings with an OLED touchscreen, this slate's 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow display is plenty good. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ for an impressive visual experience.
Things are just as awesome under the hood, if not more. Since this puppy comes with the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, it can handle multitasking, demanding work-related apps, and more like a breeze. And with 16GB of RAM, the tablet passes tests with flying colors! Then again, if you want more firepower, you might want to consider the Snapdragon X Elite-powered alternative.
Like many other brands, Microsoft embraces AI and integrates it into its latest flagship tablet series. The iPad Pro M4 (2024) competitor comes with Copilot+, letting you easily retrieve documents and emails, among other things. On top of that, the Surface Pro 11th Gen packs two USB-C 4 ports for faster data transfer and more, loudspeakers, and a long battery life of up to 20 hours per charge.
Granted, this is far from the most affordable Windows tablet on the market. But if you're willing to invest, the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a Snapdragon X Plus core can make you very happy. Get one and save $400 at Amazon while its reinitiated sale is here!
You can also find the Surface Pro 11th Gen at:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Dec, 2024Don't miss this chance to save $300 on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
01 Dec, 2024Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle promo—save $450 now
27 Nov, 2024You can now save more than $450 on a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM
25 Nov, 2024Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
14 Oct, 2024Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: