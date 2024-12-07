Don't miss this chance to save $300 on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Gen tablet with Copilot+ on a white background.
Normally, getting the latest Windows tablet by Microsoft involves coughing up quite a bit of money. Well, now's not a regular occasion, for you can get the latest high-end Surface Pro 11th Gen at a fantastic $300 discount. That's right! The 2-in-1 laptop-to-tablet device with a Snapdragon X Plus core is a tempting 25% off at Amazon!

Surface Pro 11th Gen, Snapdragon X Plus: 25% OFF

Amazon makes the Surface Pro 11th Gen with Snapdragon X Plus a much more affordable choice with this top-class promo. The slate with an LCD display and 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is a real dream right now, offered for $300 off at Amazon. Don't miss out.
$300 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

We're talking about the model with 16GB RAM and ample 512GB storage, too! You might not know this, but this Microsoft Surface tablet would usually set you back almost $1,200. In other words, now's your chance to get it for about $900. Although still steep, that's a more-than-welcome asking price for such a powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative.

The latest Surface Pro tablet comes with either an OLED or an LCD display, and this model uses the latter technology. While it doesn't give you as vivid colors as its siblings with an OLED touchscreen, this slate's 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow display is plenty good. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ for an impressive visual experience.

Things are just as awesome under the hood, if not more. Since this puppy comes with the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, it can handle multitasking, demanding work-related apps, and more like a breeze. And with 16GB of RAM, the tablet passes tests with flying colors! Then again, if you want more firepower, you might want to consider the Snapdragon X Elite-powered alternative.

Like many other brands, Microsoft embraces AI and integrates it into its latest flagship tablet series. The iPad Pro M4 (2024) competitor comes with Copilot+, letting you easily retrieve documents and emails, among other things. On top of that, the Surface Pro 11th Gen packs two USB-C 4 ports for faster data transfer and more, loudspeakers, and a long battery life of up to 20 hours per charge.

Granted, this is far from the most affordable Windows tablet on the market. But if you're willing to invest, the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a Snapdragon X Plus core can make you very happy. Get one and save $400 at Amazon while its reinitiated sale is here!

You can also find the Surface Pro 11th Gen at:

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

