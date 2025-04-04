Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Epic 24-hour-only Surface Pro 11th Gen promo saves you a staggering $600

If you're a Windows tablet fan, you simply must check out Best Buy's latest deal of the day! Today only, the e-commerce giant gives you an unbelievably good Surface Pro 11th Gen promo, selling the 16/512GB model with an OLED display and a Snapdragon X Elite chip for a whopping $600 off.

The Surface Pro 11th Gen is a hefty $600 off!

$899 99
$1499 99
$600 off (40%)
The Surface Pro 11th Gen is just insanely affordable right now, offered for a whopping $600 off its original price. This is a day-only deal that you definitely don't want to miss! The promo is available on the 16/512GB model with an OLED display and a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip. This is a tablet-only promo, meaning you don't get accessories.
Buy at BestBuy

Surface Pro 11th Gen: 30% at Amazon

$450 off (30%)
Alternatively, you can get the same 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen variant at Amazon. Over here, the 13-inch OLED model with the buffed-up Snapdragon X Elite chip sells for $450 off its original price, which saves you 30%.
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, this particular model can usually set you back as much as $1,499.99. But now, you can buy it for only $899.99 — now that's one deal you wouldn't want to miss. So, if you feel like saving 40% on one of the best Windows tablets, know that you have less than 24 hours to act!

Wondering just how good this deal is? Well, no other seller matches Best Buy's epic offer. For context, Amazon gives you a much more modest 30% discount on the same unit, landing it at about $1,050. So yeah, Best Buy gives you a pretty unmissable savings opportunity.

Featuring the iconic kickstand and a splendid 13-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates, this Windows slate delivers gorgeous colors and crisp visuals. But it has more to offer — you've got a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip under the hood, which works with 16GB RAM and a whopping 512GB onboard storage. That translates to a superb performance across the board.

On top of all that, the tablet comes with the goodies of Copilot+, which includes Live Captions, Recall, and next-gen AI image generation. Recall is a feature that lets you quickly find documents, emails, and more.

Battery life is quite adequate as well. With the Surface Pro 11th Gen, you can expect up to 14 hours of use per charge, which sounds more than adequate.

However you look at it, this Microsoft tablet checks many boxes. True, it also comes at a rather steep price — more than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — but it's a hit at $600 off. If you like what it has to offer, hurry up and save with Best Buy's superb promo. And remember — the $600 discount won't be here tomorrow.
