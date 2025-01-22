Meta and Samsung are reportedly working on groundbreaking camera-equipped earbuds

With just a few hours to go until Samsung finally "unpacks" the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 family of super-premium smartphones, news of an entirely different product in the company's pipeline is breaking from the most unusual of sources - a Bloomberg report focusing primarily on Meta's possible hardware release plans for the next few years.

This is penned by none other than Mark Gurman, who tends to discuss mainly unreleased Apple stuff on both social media and Bloomberg, which of course doesn't necessarily mean the information contained in his latest article is any less reliable than, say, all those 2025 predictions about iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs from earlier this month.

A whole new breed of wireless earbuds is upon us


Let's be honest, the most recent additions to the hugely popular AirPods and Galaxy Buds families have been... rather boring. The same is unfortunately true for virtually all major players in the wireless audio industry despite everyone's best efforts to come up with sleeker and more comfortable designs, as well as continuously evolving sound quality and active noise cancellation technology.

There's simply not a lot of room for true innovation and meaningful change in this market anymore, which is where Meta and Samsung are expected to come in relatively soon with groundbreaking camera-equipped earbuds. Yes, both the manufacturers of the super-expansive Galaxy Buds lineup and the company behind two of the world's most popular social networks are reportedly working on a new type of AirPods alternative with a key added component and thus an enhanced degree of convenience and flexibility.


For the time being, it's not entirely clear what the buds' built-in camera (or cameras) will actually be able to do, but because this is 2025, you've probably already guessed that their abilities are likely to be connected to AI technology (of some sort) rather than taking photos... from your ears.

Given this almost complete lack of details on features, capabilities, product names, and prices, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that Meta's camera-equipped buds have yet to be greenlighted for a commercial release, which is thus unlikely to happen for a few more years... if ever. The same probably applies to the first such Galaxy Buds edition, as well as to a similar device from Apple that's been in the rumor mill for nearly a year now and could thus be closer to production and an eventual launch.

Meta is also "exploring" several other exciting gadgets


Before you even think it, no, there are no signs that any kind of sequel to the infamous Facebook Phone from back in the day is being considered. But a first-of-a-kind "Facebook Watch" could be coming... at some point in the next couple of years after "about half a decade" of "exploration", consideration, multiple cancellations, reconsideration, and at least one uncancellation.

Naturally, that name is not etched in stone (not even close), and the list of known features is as short as the one associated with Meta's aforementioned first-ever earbuds. Basically the only detail Mark Gurman can currently share is that Meta's rookie smartwatch effort should come with a display capable of showing (among others) photos snapped with the company's smart glasses.

Said smart glasses, mind you, are expected to expand in a number of big ways this year, including to new markets as far as existing Ray-Ban hardware is concerned and at least one other fashion brand in Oakley. More importantly, Meta is also tipped to roll out an entirely new type of augmented reality (AR) product with higher-end specifications and a much higher price that could circle the $1,000 mark.

That would still be a lot cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro, of course, which means that these new "Hypernova" glasses won't be able to do much on their own or sport a very fancy display. But that's where another product, codenamed "Artemis", could come in a couple of years down the line, taking Mark Zuckerberg's AR dream to the next level with more advanced software, standalone operations, and possibly, a lighter design than what the Vision Pro currently offers. 

Of course, Apple is unlikely to sit idly by and wait for Meta to make "Artemis" a commercial reality in 2027 without at least attempting to improve or refine the first-gen Vision Pro, making this a very interesting battle to follow these next few years.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless