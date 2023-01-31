Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Upcoming event
Last chance to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23!
Feb 01, Wed, 11:59 CST
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount before time runs out.

A 'new' version of Meta's first-ever smartwatch is (allegedly) 'in development'

Wearables
1
A 'new' version of Meta's first-ever smartwatch is (allegedly) 'in development'
The social media giant formerly known as Facebook hasn't exactly achieved great success in the consumer electronics space, but evidently, Mark Zuckerberg hopes that will change... at some point in the future with the launch of a Meta-branded Apple Watch alternative.

The first such product was reportedly in the pipeline last year before getting the (internal) axe, but according to an increasingly reliable and prolific Twitter leaker, the project is back on the table.

Unfortunately, that may not mean much for the time being, as the overall mysterious and as-yet-unnamed Meta smartwatch is most likely still in the early stages of development... once again. As such, Kuba Wojciechowski has "no information about when - and if - the device will ship."


If you're the least bit excited about the totally not-scary prospect of a Facebook watch with two cameras, you should know that the latest "version" being worked on looks very similar to the previous iteration that was cancelled, running some sort of Android-based Wear OS alternative on an unspecified Qualcomm hardware "platform."

Compared to leaked depictions of the original concept behind a Meta smartwatch, the newest images seem to make a few minor changes to the sensor array at the back of the wearable while retaining the general idea of a "detachable form factor" planned to be (eventually) used for "other Metaverse-related devices."

In a nutshell, all this information remains far too vague and generic to be taken particularly seriously, but for better or worse, it looks like Meta is at the very least still considering joining the incredibly crowded and competitive smartwatch market copiously dominated by Apple.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless