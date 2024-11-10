Apple Vision Pro 2 release pushed back to sometime in late 2025 to spring 2026

The upcoming Apple Vision Pro 2 is anticipated to be released between the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026, according to Apple Insider, Mark Gurman. This new version is expected to feature some significant upgrades, including a switch to the powerful M5 chip. This is a big leap from the current model's M2 chip, promising a smoother and faster user experience.





The initial Apple Vision Pro , launched with the M2 chip, quickly felt outdated with the release of the M3 and M4 chips. However, it seems Apple has learned from this and plans to launch the Vision Pro 2 alongside the first Macs with the M5 chip, ensuring it remains competitive in terms of processing power.





Despite the internal upgrades, the Vision Pro 2 is likely to keep the same external design as the current model. This suggests that Apple is focusing on enhancing the software and internal components to improve performance and user experience rather than making significant aesthetic changes.









Vision Pro and use the headset as a display. With options for Wide and Ultra Wide displays, this feature has already caught the eye of many tech enthusiasts, offering a more immersive and versatile computing experience. One of the expected new software features is the Mac Virtual Display in visionOS 2.2. This allows users to connect their Macs to theand use the headset as a display. With options for Wide and Ultra Wide displays, this feature has already caught the eye of many tech enthusiasts, offering a more immersive and versatile computing experience.





Apple's decision to delay plans for a cheaper headset indicates a clear focus on delivering a high-quality, premium experience with the Vision Pro 2. The company seems to be betting on software features and powerful hardware to make the Vision Pro 2 a compelling product in the market, targeting a user base that prioritizes performance and innovation.





This strategy is not without its risks, as the high price point of the Vision Pro 2 could limit its accessibility to a wider audience. However, Apple's brand loyalty and reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology may be enough to overcome this hurdle.



