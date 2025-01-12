Apple's 2025 product roadmap: an insider's glimpse into what's in store this year

iPhone 17

iPads: a boost in power and intelligence

Apple Intelligence

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The iPad lineup is also getting some love. The entry-level iPads are rumored to be getting a significant performance boost with the A17 Pro chip and an increase in memory to 8GB, bringing them in line with the iPad Mini. These upgrades will also enable them to supportThe iPad Air is also due for a refresh, with potential upgrades to the M4 chip, matching the current iPad Pro. This would mean the Pro has less of an edge over the Air, but it wouldn't be surprising considering most Macs rely on the same chip family.