Apple's 2025 product roadmap: an insider's glimpse into what's in store this year
We are almost halfway through January 2025 and as we look forward to all the tech that awaits us this year, Mark Gurman (Bloomberg's Apple Insider) walks us through a comprehensive look at what Apple has in store. It looks like the company is gearing up for a massive product refresh in 2025, with updates planned across its entire lineup. From iPhones and iPads to Macs and smart home devices, there's something for everyone. Let's dive into the categories and see what we can likely expect from Apple this year according to this report.
The iPad Air is also due for a refresh, with potential upgrades to the M4 chip, matching the current iPad Pro. This would mean the Pro has less of an edge over the Air, but it wouldn't be surprising considering most Macs rely on the same chip family.
iPhones: thinner, smarter, and more affordable?According to Gurman's Power-On column, the iPhone is finally getting a makeover. We might see a redesigned iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max, along with a potential new addition to the family, the iPhone 17 Air. This "Air" model is rumored to be incredibly thin, possibly the thinnest iPhone ever, thanks to Apple's advancements in miniaturization and in-house silicon. It's expected to feature the A19 chip and a single-lens camera system.
But that's not all. The iPhone SE is also getting a long-awaited update. Say goodbye to the home button and hello to Face ID and Apple Intelligence. This means the SE will finally sport a modern design, although the price might be a bit higher to reflect these upgrades.
Concept render of the rumored iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit — 4RMD
iPads: a boost in power and intelligenceThe iPad lineup is also getting some love. The entry-level iPads are rumored to be getting a significant performance boost with the A17 Pro chip and an increase in memory to 8GB, bringing them in line with the iPad Mini. These upgrades will also enable them to support Apple Intelligence.
Apple introduces the 3nm A17 Pro chipset for the iPhone 15 Pro models. | Image credit — Apple
Smart home: a new hub and moreApple is reportedly making a big push into the smart home with a brand new smart home hub. This device will feature a 7-inch screen and will be able to manage household tasks, run apps, and make video calls. It's designed to be placed on a countertop or hung on a wall, potentially in multiple locations throughout the home. This hub could pave the way for a more conversational Siri and Apple-made smart home accessories in the future.
Macs: updates and redesignsWhile the MacBook Airs have already been updated, the Mac Pro is also rumored to be getting a refresh in 2025. Details are scarce, but it's likely to feature Apple's latest silicon and a redesigned chassis.
Apple Watch: healthier and more connectedThe Apple Watch SE is expected to get a fresh new look, while the Series 11 and Ultra 3 will likely see minor updates. The Ultra 3 might gain satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap network access, while high-blood-pressure detection could come to both the Ultra and Series models.
Accessories: AirTags and Apple TVEven Apple's accessories are getting some attention. A new AirTag with improved range is reportedly in the works, along with new HomePod mini and Apple TV models. These devices will likely be designed to integrate seamlessly with Apple's new smart home ecosystem.
Apple Airtag. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Looking ahead: foldables and AR/VRWhile the Vision Pro might not see an update in 2025, Apple is rumored to be working on a more affordable version of the headset. They're also exploring other ideas in the AR/VR space, including a version of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and an AirPods-like vision device with cameras. The iPhone Air's thin design could also be a stepping stone towards foldable iPhones and iPads in the future.
It seems like 2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for Apple, with a focus on thinner and lighter devices, advancements in Apple Silicon, and a renewed push into the smart home. It will be interesting to see how these rumored products and features play out and how they shape the future of Apple's ecosystem. Personally, I'm most excited about the potential for a new smart home hub. I'm also curious to see how Apple's continued investment in health technology will manifest in the Apple Watch and AirPods.
