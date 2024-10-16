Let's talk about Apple's frankenmonster of a "next big thing" – AirPods with cameras and AI
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Up Next:
Now that 2024 is nearing its end, we can argue that this was the year mixed reality headsets and AR glasses had quite the mainstream rise. Not that they're adopted on a mainstream level, still, but at least almost everyone knows about them now, and a lot of people are interested.
This year Apple finally released the fabled Apple Vision Pro headset, and now we're hearing of cheaper versions being developed (still around $2,000, so "cheaper" is a massive stretch).
This year we also reviewed a lot of awesome AR glasses that progressively grew in capabilities before our eyes (quite literally), such as the Xreal Beam Pro. These are glasses with a smartphone-like companion device that gives them full Android AR capabilities.
So besides headsets and glasses, maybe smartwatches and smart rings like the Samsung Galaxy Ring, what other form factor should we expect to get AI inside of, next?
So, a quick summary of my experience with AR/VR, and smart devices in general.
I've tested and reviewed almost all of the AR/VR headsets and AR glasses from the leading brands. I use smart wearable devices on the daily. And, on the subject of Apple, I got the chance to try out, and be somewhat disappointed by the Apple Vision Pro.
Now, when I heard that Apple might release AirPods with built-in cameras and Meta Ray-Ban-like smart functionality by 2027, news that came from Mark Gurman, a respected Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter, I wasn't sure what to think.
Crazy idea? Exciting and clever? It's pretty much both, until we actually see the final result, but me – a positive thinker – after ruminating on it for a while, I now believe it's actually a smart move, should it come to fruition.
A lot of people are already using AirPods in their daily lives and routines, so why not release a pair with some cameras and Apple Intelligence in them, and immediately become a dominant company in wearable AI? Sounds pretty good for Apple, in theory, yeah?
Not to mention how arguably more convenient it is to have your AI built into your earbuds, as opposed to glasses, which not all of us wear, or like wearing, or as opposed to a smartwatch, which will never be in an optimal position to see what you're seeing, with cameras.
Nope, AirPods with cameras and AI make perfect sense the more I think about it; in fact, they're a better solution than the glasses we've had so far, in my opinion.
Sure, the technology is probably not ready yet to fit that much tech into the body size of earbuds, but we've been saying that about sunglasses, and – it is, now.
So by 2027, Apple would've figured this out, or at least, elegantly made the earbuds slightly larger to accommodate the extra sensors, without making them look too goofy. One would hope, and expect…
According to Gurman, the source of this supposed product Apple is experimenting with, and might release by 2027:
I don't know if you've had the good fortune of wearing the Apple Vision Pro, but it is bulky, and heavy, and wearing it outside makes you look like a… I'll be nice and say poser.
But AirPods with some of the same features? Easy peasy. In fact, it's an infinitely better offering, in my opinion, even as an AR/VR headset enthusiast. Should Apple actually figure out, and then give us that offering in the first place.
So, I'm actually excited about this. 2025 is just around the corner, and 2027 isn't that far into the future, so these AirPods might just be the hit "next big thing" Apple's been looking for, and arguably failing to figure out.
It tried the Vision Pro, it's trying AI now, and neither are available to most consumers, whether due to the former constant an ungodly amount of money, or the latter not being finished, nor legally approved in most regions yet.
If you were to choose – would you pick such AI-packing AirPods, or would you rather stick with what's already out there – AR glasses, Meta Ray-Bans, perhaps a Vision Pro or a Meta Quest?
Or do you plan on waiting and seeing what else big brands will think of in the next few years, and hope for an even better option? What other thing they'll put AI in, and try to sell it to you?
This year Apple finally released the fabled Apple Vision Pro headset, and now we're hearing of cheaper versions being developed (still around $2,000, so "cheaper" is a massive stretch).
On the other end of the pricing spectrum, recently Meta released its most affordable mixed reality headset – the Meta Quest 3S – for just $299, allowing even more people to try out this exciting new(-ish) way to game and consume content.
This year we also reviewed a lot of awesome AR glasses that progressively grew in capabilities before our eyes (quite literally), such as the Xreal Beam Pro. These are glasses with a smartphone-like companion device that gives them full Android AR capabilities.
And of course, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses exist also – for just $299 you can get smart glasses with built-in AI and cameras. No screens like the aforementioned AR glasses and headsets, but still – it works – it's simple and unobtrusive smart functionality inside a trendy package.
So besides headsets and glasses, maybe smartwatches and smart rings like the Samsung Galaxy Ring, what other form factor should we expect to get AI inside of, next?
Apple is working on AirPods with built-in cameras, AI processing and more? Here are my thoughts as an AR/VR enthusiast who has tried everything so far
The current AirPods Pro 2 (Image credit - PhoneArena)
So, a quick summary of my experience with AR/VR, and smart devices in general.
I've tested and reviewed almost all of the AR/VR headsets and AR glasses from the leading brands. I use smart wearable devices on the daily. And, on the subject of Apple, I got the chance to try out, and be somewhat disappointed by the Apple Vision Pro.
Now, when I heard that Apple might release AirPods with built-in cameras and Meta Ray-Ban-like smart functionality by 2027, news that came from Mark Gurman, a respected Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter, I wasn't sure what to think.
Recommended Stories
See, AirPods are already the most popular true wireless earbuds in the world, according to Statista, among other sources specializing in data gathering.
A lot of people are already using AirPods in their daily lives and routines, so why not release a pair with some cameras and Apple Intelligence in them, and immediately become a dominant company in wearable AI? Sounds pretty good for Apple, in theory, yeah?
Not to mention how arguably more convenient it is to have your AI built into your earbuds, as opposed to glasses, which not all of us wear, or like wearing, or as opposed to a smartwatch, which will never be in an optimal position to see what you're seeing, with cameras.
The Meta Ray-Ban glasses already come with cameras and AI (Image credit - Meta)
Nope, AirPods with cameras and AI make perfect sense the more I think about it; in fact, they're a better solution than the glasses we've had so far, in my opinion.
Sure, the technology is probably not ready yet to fit that much tech into the body size of earbuds, but we've been saying that about sunglasses, and – it is, now.
So by 2027, Apple would've figured this out, or at least, elegantly made the earbuds slightly larger to accommodate the extra sensors, without making them look too goofy. One would hope, and expect…
What would these "AI AirPods" do, theoretically?
According to Gurman, the source of this supposed product Apple is experimenting with, and might release by 2027:
"The company is exploring the idea of putting cameras on the earbuds, along with more advanced AI and health sensors. That would give consumers many of the benefits of smart glasses without needing lenses and frames."
"That investigation, codenamed B798, started last year. It involves company engineers figuring out how to fit low-resolution camera sensors into earbuds about the size of today’s AirPods. Such cameras could theoretically be used to capture data that would be processed via AI and assist people in their daily routines."
So what we can deduct from this is that we'll likely be getting the Apple Vision Pro's visual intelligence capabilities, and perhaps certain augmented reality features, in a much-needed cheaper, more mainstream, and socially-acceptable form factor.
I don't know if you've had the good fortune of wearing the Apple Vision Pro, but it is bulky, and heavy, and wearing it outside makes you look like a… I'll be nice and say poser.
But AirPods with some of the same features? Easy peasy. In fact, it's an infinitely better offering, in my opinion, even as an AR/VR headset enthusiast. Should Apple actually figure out, and then give us that offering in the first place.
What are your thoughts on AirPods with cameras and AI, versus existing alternatives like smart glasses and the Apple Vision Pro? Yay or nay?
AirPods Pro 2 in use (Image credit - PhoneArena)
So, I'm actually excited about this. 2025 is just around the corner, and 2027 isn't that far into the future, so these AirPods might just be the hit "next big thing" Apple's been looking for, and arguably failing to figure out.
It tried the Vision Pro, it's trying AI now, and neither are available to most consumers, whether due to the former constant an ungodly amount of money, or the latter not being finished, nor legally approved in most regions yet.
If you were to choose – would you pick such AI-packing AirPods, or would you rather stick with what's already out there – AR glasses, Meta Ray-Bans, perhaps a Vision Pro or a Meta Quest?
Or do you plan on waiting and seeing what else big brands will think of in the next few years, and hope for an even better option? What other thing they'll put AI in, and try to sell it to you?
Smart rings – Samsung's got one out already. Smart watches? Sure. Smart earbuds? Yep they're coming, surely. What's next? And what would you actually use?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: