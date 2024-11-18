Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are finally getting U.S. features in Europe

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A person using the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses in public
The Ray-Ban smart glasses, which were such an unprecedented success that Meta restructured Reality Labs, are finally beginning to receive U.S. features in other regions. Namely certain European countries are now getting access to Meta AI on the glasses, albeit still with reduced functionality.

The countries where Ray-Ban glasses users can use Meta AI from today onwards are:

  • Ireland
  • France
  • Italy
  • and Spain

Disappointingly, Meta AI in these regions is still being limited to only answering basic queries via voice prompts. Think of it like talking to ChatGPT but without having to get your phone out. In contrast the U.S., Canadian and Australian users can have Meta AI see what they’re seeing through the camera on the glasses.

Users in those regions can ask Meta AI to describe a landmark that they’re looking at, translate a menu in another language or even give them directions to a certain spot. When available to users without any constraints AI on smart glasses is better than AI on smartphones.

Video Thumbnail
The glasses were very basic when they first launched. | Video credit — Meta

Meta recently made further improvements to its AI on the Ray-Ban glasses. It can now remember context, continue conversations more naturally and will soon even facilitate real-time communication translation. Meta is also partnering up with Be My Eyes to help visually impaired consumers use the glasses to navigate the world more easily.

The reason Meta AI has been so slow to roll out to Europe is the same reason Apple Intelligence has been withheld from that region: laws and regulations. Both Apple and Meta claim that EU laws make it way too complicated or even impossible to provide their AI services in the region.

When it comes to Meta the EU is very strict about how much its AI can see or hear. The company recently received permission from the U.K. to train its AI on Facebook and Instagram posts which is a very touchy subject.

Still, it doesn’t explain why Meta has been so slow to bring these features to Ray-Ban smart glasses in other markets. Perhaps that aforementioned unprecedented success has only taken place in certain regions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are finally getting U.S. features in Europe
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are finally getting U.S. features in Europe
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Apple Vision Pro 2 release pushed back to sometime in late 2025 to spring 2026
Apple Vision Pro 2 release pushed back to sometime in late 2025 to spring 2026
Apple keeps falling behind while its biggest threat isn't Samsung or Google anymore
Apple keeps falling behind while its biggest threat isn't Samsung or Google anymore
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless