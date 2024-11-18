Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are finally getting U.S. features in Europe
The Ray-Ban smart glasses, which were such an unprecedented success that Meta restructured Reality Labs, are finally beginning to receive U.S. features in other regions. Namely certain European countries are now getting access to Meta AI on the glasses, albeit still with reduced functionality.
The countries where Ray-Ban glasses users can use Meta AI from today onwards are:
Disappointingly, Meta AI in these regions is still being limited to only answering basic queries via voice prompts. Think of it like talking to ChatGPT but without having to get your phone out. In contrast the U.S., Canadian and Australian users can have Meta AI see what they’re seeing through the camera on the glasses.
Users in those regions can ask Meta AI to describe a landmark that they’re looking at, translate a menu in another language or even give them directions to a certain spot. When available to users without any constraints AI on smart glasses is better than AI on smartphones.
The countries where Ray-Ban glasses users can use Meta AI from today onwards are:
- Ireland
- France
- Italy
- and Spain
Disappointingly, Meta AI in these regions is still being limited to only answering basic queries via voice prompts. Think of it like talking to ChatGPT but without having to get your phone out. In contrast the U.S., Canadian and Australian users can have Meta AI see what they’re seeing through the camera on the glasses.
Users in those regions can ask Meta AI to describe a landmark that they’re looking at, translate a menu in another language or even give them directions to a certain spot. When available to users without any constraints AI on smart glasses is better than AI on smartphones.
The glasses were very basic when they first launched. | Video credit — Meta
Meta recently made further improvements to its AI on the Ray-Ban glasses. It can now remember context, continue conversations more naturally and will soon even facilitate real-time communication translation. Meta is also partnering up with Be My Eyes to help visually impaired consumers use the glasses to navigate the world more easily.
The reason Meta AI has been so slow to roll out to Europe is the same reason Apple Intelligence has been withheld from that region: laws and regulations. Both Apple and Meta claim that EU laws make it way too complicated or even impossible to provide their AI services in the region.
When it comes to Meta the EU is very strict about how much its AI can see or hear. The company recently received permission from the U.K. to train its AI on Facebook and Instagram posts which is a very touchy subject.
The reason Meta AI has been so slow to roll out to Europe is the same reason Apple Intelligence has been withheld from that region: laws and regulations. Both Apple and Meta claim that EU laws make it way too complicated or even impossible to provide their AI services in the region.
When it comes to Meta the EU is very strict about how much its AI can see or hear. The company recently received permission from the U.K. to train its AI on Facebook and Instagram posts which is a very touchy subject.
Still, it doesn’t explain why Meta has been so slow to bring these features to Ray-Ban smart glasses in other markets. Perhaps that aforementioned unprecedented success has only taken place in certain regions.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: