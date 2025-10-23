Mac sales grew twice as fast as PCs’, but Apple is still far from leading the PC market
Macs have been selling better than most PCs, but Lenovo is still the market leader.
Apple is selling iPhones like hotcakes, but the company is also offering increasingly popular laptops. Actually, in the third quarter of this year, Mac sales have grown twice as fast as the overall PC market. However, Apple is far from leading this market, both in volume and growth.
While outpacing the overall PC market, Apple is still second behind Lenovo in sales growth. A new report from Counterpoint Research shows that Apple recorded a 14.9% increase in shipments during Q3 2025, while Lenovo grew 17.4%, and the overall market grew 8.1%.
Lenovo is still the leading PC manufacturer in the world, while Apple ranks fourth in terms of shipments. Dell, which ranked third, is the only major brand to record a slight decline of 0.9%. HP, the second-largest PC manufacturer, grew 10%, while ASUS, fifth in overall shipments, is right behind Apple with 14% growth.
As Apple has already learned with the vanilla iPhone 17 and Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, making good products helps sales. Apple’s Mac lineup has been very strong for years now, so it’s only natural that its computers are selling well. Of course, companies like Lenovo have a much broader lineup, which secures them the leading positions, but I don’t think Apple is fighting for that.
Apple grows, but Lenovo is leading the PC market
The PC market in Q3 2025. | Image credit – Counterpoint Research
AI is about to change the market
MacBook Pro with M5 chip. | Image credit – Apple
In the report, Counterpoint Research says that the overall growth of PC shipments was mainly driven by two factors. One is the approaching Windows 10 sunset, and the other is inventory adjustments related to the tariffs in the US. However, the future will be all about the AI PC boom.
While the current growth is primarily driven by OS migration, the industry is poised for an even more profound transformation with the rise of the AI PC. However, this next wave of growth has not yet fully materialized in the Q3 2025 numbers.
The rise of the AI PC is expected to drive growth starting next year but fully materialize after 2026. What Counterpoint calls “the real AI PC boom” may bring the whole PC market to “new heights.”
Good products help sales
