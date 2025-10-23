Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Mac sales grew twice as fast as PCs’, but Apple is still far from leading the PC market

Macs have been selling better than most PCs, but Lenovo is still the market leader.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Laptops
MacBook Pro
Apple is selling iPhones like hotcakes, but the company is also offering increasingly popular laptops. Actually, in the third quarter of this year, Mac sales have grown twice as fast as the overall PC market. However, Apple is far from leading this market, both in volume and growth.

Apple grows, but Lenovo is leading the PC market


While outpacing the overall PC market, Apple is still second behind Lenovo in sales growth. A new report from Counterpoint Research shows that Apple recorded a 14.9% increase in shipments during Q3 2025, while Lenovo grew 17.4%, and the overall market grew 8.1%.



Lenovo is still the leading PC manufacturer in the world, while Apple ranks fourth in terms of shipments. Dell, which ranked third, is the only major brand to record a slight decline of 0.9%. HP, the second-largest PC manufacturer, grew 10%, while ASUS, fifth in overall shipments, is right behind Apple with 14% growth.

AI is about to change the market




In the report, Counterpoint Research says that the overall growth of PC shipments was mainly driven by two factors. One is the approaching Windows 10 sunset, and the other is inventory adjustments related to the tariffs in the US. However, the future will be all about the AI PC boom.

While the current growth is primarily driven by OS migration, the industry is poised for an even more profound transformation with the rise of the AI PC. However, this next wave of growth has not yet fully materialized in the Q3 2025 numbers.
Minsoo Kang, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, October 2025


The rise of the AI PC is expected to drive growth starting next year but fully materialize after 2026. What Counterpoint calls “the real AI PC boom” may bring the whole PC market to “new heights.”

What computer do you use?

Vote View Result


Good products help sales


As Apple has already learned with the vanilla iPhone 17 and Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, making good products helps sales. Apple’s Mac lineup has been very strong for years now, so it’s only natural that its computers are selling well. Of course, companies like Lenovo have a much broader lineup, which secures them the leading positions, but I don’t think Apple is fighting for that.

Mac sales grew twice as fast as PCs’, but Apple is still far from leading the PC market

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless