AT&T rollout means there's only one US carrier left to update the LG G8 ThinQ to Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2020, 5:32 AM
The G8 ThinQ is not technically LG's latest and greatest high-end smartphone, having seen daylight alongside the more impressive V50 ThinQ 5G and several months before the G8X ThinQ was unveiled, but the company still chose the 6.1-inch handset for its first official Android 10 update in Korea way back in November.

That obviously meant the LG G8 ThinQ would be first in line for a major OS promotion in the US as well, and Sprint finally got the ball rolling almost a month ago. Verizon followed suit a little over a week later, and after the US unlocked variant also left Android Pie behind, the time has come for AT&T to deliver the over-the-air Android 10 goodie pack too, according to multiple Reddit reports.

Along with all the usual UI tweaks, system enhancements, and performance improvements, ranging from a dark mode option to quicker and more intuitive gesture navigation, as well as various revised settings and enhanced controls, the update also brings December 2019 security patches to the table, which is... not ideal.

But the AT&T-locked LG G8 ThinQ should still be significantly more secure, faster, and smoother than before once you download and install the massive Android 10 update tipping the scales at close to 2GB. Unfortunately, the handset remains somewhat overpriced considering its slowly advancing age, fetching $830 at the nation's second-largest wireless service provider. 

No longer available in this particular carrier-specific version from major third-party retailers like Best Buy, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse comes with a notched P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a 3,500mAh battery, and a dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera system. Now we just have to wait for T-Mobile to complete the US Android 10 rollout of the LG G8 ThinQ.

hjl2345
3. hjl2345

Posts: 113; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

Could it be the last update for the G8? It's always uncertain if LG flagships will get more than 1 major update along with timely security updates.

posted on 1 hour ago

