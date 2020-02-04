AT&T rollout means there's only one US carrier left to update the LG G8 ThinQ to Android 10
Along with all the usual UI tweaks, system enhancements, and performance improvements, ranging from a dark mode option to quicker and more intuitive gesture navigation, as well as various revised settings and enhanced controls, the update also brings December 2019 security patches to the table, which is... not ideal.
But the AT&T-locked LG G8 ThinQ should still be significantly more secure, faster, and smoother than before once you download and install the massive Android 10 update tipping the scales at close to 2GB. Unfortunately, the handset remains somewhat overpriced considering its slowly advancing age, fetching $830 at the nation's second-largest wireless service provider.
No longer available in this particular carrier-specific version from major third-party retailers like Best Buy, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse comes with a notched P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a 3,500mAh battery, and a dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera system. Now we just have to wait for T-Mobile to complete the US Android 10 rollout of the LG G8 ThinQ.
1 Comment
3. hjl2345
Posts: 113; Member since: Aug 11, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):