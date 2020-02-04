AT&T rollout means there's only one US carrier left to update the LG G8 ThinQ to Android 10









Along with all the usual UI tweaks, system enhancements, and performance improvements, ranging from a dark mode option to quicker and more intuitive gesture navigation, as well as various revised settings and enhanced controls, the update also brings December 2019 security patches to the table, which is... not ideal.





But the AT&T-locked LG G8 ThinQ should still be significantly more secure, faster, and smoother than before once you download and install the massive Android 10 update tipping the scales at close to 2GB. Unfortunately, the handset remains somewhat overpriced considering its slowly advancing age, fetching $830 at the nation's second-largest wireless service provider.





No longer available in this particular carrier-specific version from major third-party retailers like Best Buy, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse comes with a notched P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a 3,500mAh battery, and a dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera system. Now we just have to wait for T-Mobile to complete the US Android 10 rollout of the LG G8 ThinQ.



