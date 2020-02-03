Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ starts getting Android 10 update in the US

LG Android Software updates

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 03, 2020, 8:42 PM
The majority of LG G8 ThinQ owners in the United States have already received the Android 10 update, but only those who bought their phones from one of the four major carriers in the country. LG, just like Samsung, has decided to skip the unlocked models from the initial rollout, at least for a while.

Luckily, unlocked LG G8 ThinQ owners didn't have to wait too long for the update. Reports on Reddit claim LG has already started to roll out the Android 10 update to unlocked G8 ThinQ devices in the US, specifically those with model number LG G820QM.

Since this is a fairly sizeable update, you should make sure that you have enough free storage. Not much is revealed in the changelog screenshot, just that the update weighs in at around 1.9GB and that you can download it via Wi-Fi or carrier network (except 2G).

Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ owners should also expect the January security patch, a slightly newer update than the one released for the carrier-bound units. This is most likely a staged rollout, so not everyone will get the update at the same time, but we expect a broader deployment in the next few days.
djcody
1. djcody

Posts: 243; Member since: Apr 17, 2013

I only received January 2020 security patch without Android 10 on T-Mobile version

posted on 50 min ago

