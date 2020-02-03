Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ starts getting Android 10 update in the US
Since this is a fairly sizeable update, you should make sure that you have enough free storage. Not much is revealed in the changelog screenshot, just that the update weighs in at around 1.9GB and that you can download it via Wi-Fi or carrier network (except 2G).
Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ owners should also expect the January security patch, a slightly newer update than the one released for the carrier-bound units. This is most likely a staged rollout, so not everyone will get the update at the same time, but we expect a broader deployment in the next few days.
1 Comment
1. djcody
Posts: 243; Member since: Apr 17, 2013
posted on 50 min ago 0
