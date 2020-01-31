AT&T LG Android Software updates

New Android 10 release schedule confirms eventual update for LG V35 ThinQ

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 31, 2020
New Android 10 release schedule confirms eventual update for LG V35 ThinQ
You may not have put a lot of confidence in LG's vague promise a few months ago to do a better job of swiftly updating its smartphones to the newest OS version, but at least compared to the Android Pie fiasco of late 2018 and early 2019... and mid 2019, you must admit things are progressing significantly faster on the Android 10 rollout front.

The company has so far managed to deliver fresh bundles of UI revisions and performance enhancements to not one but two high-end devices, at least in its domestic market, also collaborating closely with two major US carriers to spread the Android 10 love for the G8 ThinQ. Of course, the G8 flagship was actually beaten to the punch by a little-known mid-ranger in North America, and now everyone's expecting LG to move on to the next premium models.

After the V50 ThinQ and G8X ThinQ are eventually brought up to date stateside, we're happy to report the LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and yes, even the V35 ThinQ should follow suit. The V40 and G7 already featured on that list released in Italy last week, while the V35 joins the two on a preliminary schedule made public in Korea (translated). 

Granted, this merely means the LG V35 ThinQ is 100 percent confirmed for an Android 10 promotion in Q2 2020 in its manufacturer's homeland, but we're pretty sure the company is planning to release the update everywhere the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse is officially available... at some point. We're guessing said point will come during the year's third quarter as far as US-based owners of the V35 ThinQ is concerned, and the same probably goes for the V40 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ as well.

Given the V35 ThinQ was not released very widely in the US and most likely didn't achieve impressive sales numbers either, you should definitely be happy LG is not leaving you in the lurch, even if the official Android 10 update is not exactly imminent. Now let's wait and see if the AT&T-locked variant will be treated the same way as we expect unlocked units to be.
