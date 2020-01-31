New Android 10 release schedule confirms eventual update for LG V35 ThinQ
After the V50 ThinQ and G8X ThinQ are eventually brought up to date stateside, we're happy to report the LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and yes, even the V35 ThinQ should follow suit. The V40 and G7 already featured on that list released in Italy last week, while the V35 joins the two on a preliminary schedule made public in Korea (translated).
Granted, this merely means the LG V35 ThinQ is 100 percent confirmed for an Android 10 promotion in Q2 2020 in its manufacturer's homeland, but we're pretty sure the company is planning to release the update everywhere the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse is officially available... at some point. We're guessing said point will come during the year's third quarter as far as US-based owners of the V35 ThinQ is concerned, and the same probably goes for the V40 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ as well.
Given the V35 ThinQ was not released very widely in the US and most likely didn't achieve impressive sales numbers either, you should definitely be happy LG is not leaving you in the lurch, even if the official Android 10 update is not exactly imminent. Now let's wait and see if the AT&T-locked variant will be treated the same way as we expect unlocked units to be.
