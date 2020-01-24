LG confirms Android 10 update for nine smartphones
The first phone to receive the update will be the LG V50, so expect to get Android 10 in early February. Next, the LG G8X ThinQ will be updated to Android 10 during the second quarter of 2020. The LG G7, LG G8S, and LG V40 will get the update in Q3, while the rest of the phones listed above won't receive it until Q4 2020.
Apart from all the new features and improvements included in Android 10, the update will also implement the new LG UX 9.0, which completely revamps the way the phone's UI looks, making it more pleasant and easy to use.
1 Comment
1. liteon163
Posts: 86; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):