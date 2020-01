LG confirms Android 10 update for nine smartphones

The only LG smartphone that's been updated to Android 10 is the G8 ThinQ , but that's about to change very soon. The South Korean company has just confirmed that at least nine smartphones will be updated to Android 10 in the coming months.The information comes from LG Italy , so it should be accurate, though availability will depend on country and carrier. With that in mind, here are all the smartphones that will receive Android 10 updates in the coming months: LG V40 , LG V50, LG G8X, LG G8S, LG G7, LG K50S, LG K40S, LG K50, and LG Q60 The first phone to receive the update will be the LG V50, so expect to get Android 10 in early February. Next, the LG G8X ThinQ will be updated to Android 10 during the second quarter of 2020. The LG G7, LG G8S , and LG V40 will get the update in Q3, while the rest of the phones listed above won't receive it until Q4 2020.Apart from all the new features and improvements included in Android 10, the update will also implement the new LG UX 9.0, which completely revamps the way the phone's UI looks, making it more pleasant and easy to use.