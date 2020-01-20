Verizon rolls out Android 10 update for LG G8 ThinQ

When it comes to providing timely major Android OS updates, LG certainly doesn't excel, but there's room for improvement. 2019 was the year of change for LG, as the South Korean handset maker managed to release Android 10 for at least one flagship just a few months after the official release.LG G8 ThinQ
received the Android 10 update back in November, but only in South Korea. It's a bit sad that it took LG another two months to bring to the United States, but it probably has to do with the fact that each carrier in the country must test it before launch.About two weeks ago
, we reported about a possible LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 rollout by Sprint, but the carrier didn't confirm the information. Today, Verizon announced its own carrier-branded LG G8 ThinQ is eligible for Android 10.
The list of changes is very long and includes the December 2019 security patch, along with Night Mode, new gestures, camera and gallery improvements, and Settings tweaks. Make sure to visit Verizon's support page
for the full list of new features and improvements.
Now, in order to be able to download the update, you should ensure that your battery is fully charged and that your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Updating over Verizon's network is possible too, as long as the connection is strong.
