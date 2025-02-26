GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Grab this Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundle for $100 off at the official store

Seeking a high-class Android 14 tablet by Lenovo? The Yoga Tab Plus could be the perfect choice for you. This model was released at the beginning of 2025, receiving a $100 price cut at Best Buy a month later. Now, the same discount is available at the Lenovo Store, allowing users to buy the $699.99 tablet for $599.99. True, that's not exactly cheap, but you do get an included keyboard and stylus.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $100 off

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is now available for $100 off its original price at the official store. You get an included keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro with your tablet purchase. The sale has a "pick up at Best Buy" requirement, so keep it in mind.
Buy at Lenovo

As we mentioned, this discount has only been live once and is the most impressive deal we've seen for the device so far. Something important to keep in mind: while the sale is live at the official store, it includes a "pick up at Best Buy" requirement. In case you're wondering, no other merchant offers the mid-range Android tablet at discounted prices right now.

But is the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus worth your investment? Very much so. It features a 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rates and respectable brightness levels. With Dolby Vision support, the device offers lovely visuals that should meet casual users' needs.

The model is no slouch at handling various tasks, too. It delivers plenty of horsepower with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. You get 16GB RAM on board, which enables some pre-loaded Lenovo AI features. On top of all that, you get six Harman Kardon speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, making your streaming time extra exciting.

As you can see, the Yoga Tab Plus is a pretty decent mid-range option. It's certainly far more impressive than the Google Pixel Tablet, spec-wise. Plus, it comes with a large 10,200 mAh battery and 45W wired charging, and the two included accessories help you unleash your creativity or easily handle work-related tasks. And with security patches until 2029, your device will stay reliable for years.

If you think the latest Yoga Tab Plus model is good enough to fit your everyday needs, go ahead and snatch that $100 discount at Lenovo. After all, the sale might not stay up for too long.
