Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The flexible Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is on sale at an incredible 52 percent discount, but not for long

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The flexible Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is on sale at an incredible 52 percent discount, but not for long
If you like unpretentious Android tablets with respectable features, big screens, and low prices, it's hard not to love what's currently happening on Lenovo's official US website. Basically all of the company's (new and old) slates are deeply discounted for an undoubtedly limited time, and whether you have as little as 80 bucks or close to $300 to spend on your next Google-powered tablet, Lenovo is ready to hook you up with an irresistible deal right now.

The Yoga Tab 11 squeezes somewhere between those two price points, normally costing $319.99 but frequently going down below the $250 mark and even under $200 over the last year or so. Incredibly enough, Lenovo is today eclipsing a clearance sale that looked unbeatable just a couple of months back by charging a measly $152.99 for a 128GB storage variant.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

Android Tablet with Built-in Stainless Steel Kickstand, 11-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Four JBL Speakers, Dolby Atmos Technology, 7,500mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Storm Grey Color
$167 off (52%)
$152 99
$319 99
Buy at Lenovo

This new promotion is also labeled as a "clearance", and something tells us that the latest 52 percent discount is truly impossible to surpass. There's a solid chance the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 will go out of stock for good now that it costs just a little over 150 bucks, so you might want to hurry and place your order before it's too late.

We're not going to lie to you, this is far from the best tablet money can buy in 2024, with a decidedly mediocre MediaTek Helio G90T processor running the raw power show and Lenovo's software support halted from both a major update perspective and as far as security patches are concerned.

If you're willing to overlook that admittedly serious latter weakness, you'll find that the Yoga Tab 11 is like nothing else you can currently get for less than two Benjamins, with a large and sharp 2K 11-inch IPS touchscreen in tow, as well as excellent battery life, four super-powerful speakers, a decidedly stylish design, and perhaps most importantly, a handy built-in stainless steel kickstand.

For some reason, that doesn't house a secondary battery allowing you to squeeze even more life out of the Yoga Tab 11 between charges, but it's still something that sets this bad boy apart from all other budget tablets on the market today with a little extra touch of versatility and flexibility enabled by a few different viewing angles.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
23 stories
16 May, 2024
The flexible Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is on sale at an incredible 52 percent discount, but not for long Doorbuster Lenovo deal knocks the Tab M9 (2023) down to its second-best price
14 May, 2024
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) now offers entertainment at an even cheaper price on Amazon The reasonably snappy Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 serves a stunning OLED screen at a huge discount
08 May, 2024
Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless