The flexible Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is on sale at an incredible 52 percent discount, but not for long





The Yoga Tab 11 squeezes somewhere between those two price points, normally costing $319.99 but frequently going down below the $250 mark and even under $200 over the last year or so. Incredibly enough, Lenovo is today eclipsing The Yoga Tab 11 squeezes somewhere between those two price points, normally costing $319.99 but frequently going down below the $250 mark and even under $200 over the last year or so. Incredibly enough, Lenovo is today eclipsing a clearance sale that looked unbeatable just a couple of months back by charging a measly $152.99 for a 128GB storage variant.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Android Tablet with Built-in Stainless Steel Kickstand, 11-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Four JBL Speakers, Dolby Atmos Technology, 7,500mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Storm Grey Color $167 off (52%) $152 99 $319 99 Buy at Lenovo





This new promotion is also labeled as a "clearance", and something tells us that the latest 52 percent discount is truly impossible to surpass. There's a solid chance the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 will go out of stock for good now that it costs just a little over 150 bucks, so you might want to hurry and place your order before it's too late.





We're not going to lie to you, this is far from the best tablet money can buy in 2024 , with a decidedly mediocre MediaTek Helio G90T processor running the raw power show and Lenovo's software support halted from both a major update perspective and as far as security patches are concerned.





If you're willing to overlook that admittedly serious latter weakness, you'll find that the Yoga Tab 11 is like nothing else you can currently get for less than two Benjamins, with a large and sharp 2K 11-inch IPS touchscreen in tow, as well as excellent battery life, four super-powerful speakers, a decidedly stylish design, and perhaps most importantly, a handy built-in stainless steel kickstand.





For some reason, that doesn't house a secondary battery allowing you to squeeze even more life out of the Yoga Tab 11 between charges, but it's still something that sets this bad boy apart from all other budget tablets on the market today with a little extra touch of versatility and flexibility enabled by a few different viewing angles.