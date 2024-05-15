The big Lenovo Tab P12 is at its lowest price on Lenovo.com and ships with stylus and keyboard





So, with decent performance, a nice display, a stylus, and a keyboard included, and now a $112 more budget-friendly price tag, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a real bargain right now. This is why, we strongly suggest tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and treating yourself to a brand-new Lenovo Tab P12 at a discounted price now, before the offer expires. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Lenovo Tab P12 delivers good enough performance for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. It can even run light games without a problem. Yet, you may stumble upon some stutters when switching between apps. The tablet also boasts a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space.While not a mobile powerhouse, like the Galaxy Tab S9 and other top-tier slates , the Lenovo Tab P12 is great for entertainment on a budget, sporting a 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers.So, with decent performance, a nice display, a stylus, and a keyboard included, and now a $112 more budget-friendly price tag, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a real bargain right now. This is why, we strongly suggest tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and treating yourself to a brand-new Lenovo Tab P12 at a discounted price now, before the offer expires.

It's always a nice feeling to score the full package and get a tablet bundled with a stylus and a keyboard at a discounted price. And look at that! Lenovo is selling its Tab P12 slate with the included Tab Pen Plus and keyboard at a gorgeous $112 discount. This brings the price of the bundle to its lowest ever on the official store.So, in short, you can now score a Tab P12 tablet with a stylus and a keyboard for $287.99 instead of $399.99 if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now while you still can.