The big Lenovo Tab P12 is at its lowest price on Lenovo.com and ships with stylus and keyboard

The big Lenovo Tab P12 is at its lowest price on Lenovo.com and includes a stylus and a keyboard
It's always a nice feeling to score the full package and get a tablet bundled with a stylus and a keyboard at a discounted price. And look at that! Lenovo is selling its Tab P12 slate with the included Tab Pen Plus and keyboard at a gorgeous $112 discount. This brings the price of the bundle to its lowest ever on the official store.

So, in short, you can now score a Tab P12 tablet with a stylus and a keyboard for $287.99 instead of $399.99 if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now while you still can.

Lenovo Tab P12 with a stylus and keybord: Save $112!

The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $112 on Lenovo.com and even comes bundled with a keyboard and a stylus. The slate delivers decent performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, its 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers make it perfect for entertainment on the cheap.
$112 off (28%)
$287 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Save $65!

In case you need something more budget-friendly, feel free to get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) on Amazon, where the slate is $65 off its price.
$65 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Other sweet deals to check out:

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Lenovo Tab P12 delivers good enough performance for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. It can even run light games without a problem. Yet, you may stumble upon some stutters when switching between apps. The tablet also boasts a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space.

While not a mobile powerhouse, like the Galaxy Tab S9 and other top-tier slates, the Lenovo Tab P12 is great for entertainment on a budget, sporting a 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers.

So, with decent performance, a nice display, a stylus, and a keyboard included, and now a $112 more budget-friendly price tag, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a real bargain right now. This is why, we strongly suggest tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and treating yourself to a brand-new Lenovo Tab P12 at a discounted price now, before the offer expires.
