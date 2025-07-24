The Lenovo Tab Plus is a go-to choice for entertainment, especially at $140 off
The Lenovo Tab Plus is a perfect fit for casual entertainment, especially when it's $140 off at the official store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want rich sound for movies or music, without overspending on your next Android tablet? The Lenovo Tab Plus should be on your radar. This device leaves high-end models in the dust with its impressive eight-speaker system and EQ customization support. Even better, it usually costs just $349.99. But if you go for Lenovo's latest deal, you won't have to pay that much. The tablet goes for $140 off, making it an absolute no-brainer for users on a budget.
Right off the bat, we should point out that this doorbuster promo, although undeniably appealing, isn't the best deal we've ever come across. In fact, during the Black Friday in July event earlier this month, Lenovo offered a slightly higher $150 price cut. But if you missed out on that one, the current sale is still quite exciting.
Beyond streaming, you can use the Lenovo Tab Plus for everything from web browsing to intense multitasking and gaming. Sure, Genshin Impact and other heavy titles might not run at their best settings, but the MediaTek Helio G99 chip handles most popular (and lighter) games quite well.
The bottom line: while it's not at its all-time low, the Lenovo Tab Plus is definitely worth your attention at $140 off. It checks a lot of boxes for its affordable price, offering excellent visuals, solid audio, and great performance for everyday use. Get yours and save while Lenovo's doorbuster sale lasts.
Right off the bat, we should point out that this doorbuster promo, although undeniably appealing, isn't the best deal we've ever come across. In fact, during the Black Friday in July event earlier this month, Lenovo offered a slightly higher $150 price cut. But if you missed out on that one, the current sale is still quite exciting.
This Android tablet isn't just about epic sound — it's designed for entertainment from the get-go. Featuring a built-in, adjustable kickstand and an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it's the perfect streaming companion. Factor in the 8600mAh battery with 45W charging and a solid two-day battery life with regular use, and you've got the ideal binge-watching device.
During our time with it, we also tested the tablet's PC mode. As pointed out in our Lenovo Tab Plus review, it doesn't offer quite as many features as the Samsung DeX, but it still lets you enjoy a classic PC desktop experience. You can open many apps at once, resize them, and more.
The bottom line: while it's not at its all-time low, the Lenovo Tab Plus is definitely worth your attention at $140 off. It checks a lot of boxes for its affordable price, offering excellent visuals, solid audio, and great performance for everyday use. Get yours and save while Lenovo's doorbuster sale lasts.
24 Jul, 2025The Lenovo Tab Plus is a go-to choice for entertainment, especially at $140 off
22 Jul, 2025This epic doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro your top budget pick
21 Jul, 2025Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
17 Jul, 2025This budget Lenovo tablet with LTE just became cheaper than ever
14 Jul, 2025Forget the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at its best price yet
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: