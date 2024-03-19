Hurry up and get the flexible Yoga Tab 11 at a deep discount before Lenovo clears out its inventory





Of course, an unconventional design doesn't necessarily make a great gadget, although in this particular case, the built-in stainless steel kickstand certainly adds to the slate's convenience in addition to its visual charm.

You can use said kickstand to more comfortably watch movies, play games, sketch stuff on the 11-inch touchscreen (with the help of a separately sold stylus), or even hang the Yoga Tab 11 on a kitchen wall as you'd do with a TV or smart display.





Granted, it would have been far more useful if the kickstand also packed a little battery to enhance the tablet's endurance between charges, but for what it's worth, that's already pretty great, promising up to 15 hours of uninterrupted video streaming time.





Even before taking all the other specs and features into consideration, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is destined to feel like an excellent bargain at $189.99. That's down from a $319.99 list price, and to our knowledge, it makes this mid-range 11-incher cheaper than ever before... for a limited time.





How limited? That's actually impossible to say, and it largely depends on how many of you will order the deeply discounted Yoga Tab 11 in the coming hours. This is a "clearance" sale, mind you, which means that Lenovo is unlikely to stop charging 190 bucks for the device until it runs out of stock.





That appears to have already happened at Best Buy, where the tablet is no longer available in new condition. You probably need to hurry if you dig the unorthodox looks, solid battery life, decent 4GB RAM paired with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, extraordinary JBL quad speaker sound system, and respectable 20W charging support of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11.



The octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor under this affordable bad boy's hood is not half bad either, but the Android 12 software and the absolute lack of hope for an eventual Android 13 (let alone 14) update are pretty terrible. We'll leave you to decide for yourselves if that's a total dealbreaker or not.