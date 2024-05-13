Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount

0comments
Do you want to buy an Android tablet with an accompanying stylus to help pass the time in a fun and maybe even productive way on your daily commute to work or at school (during breaks, of course)? You could go for a high-end member of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 family, a somewhat overpriced new Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger, or a Lenovo Tab M11 at only $161.99.

Released in the US less than two months ago following an international announcement a couple of months before that, this aptly named 11-inch Lenovo mid-ranger typically costs $219.99 in a 128GB storage variant bundled with a Lenovo Tab Pen.

Lenovo Tab M11

64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color
$45 off (25%)
$134 99
$179 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M11

128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
$58 off (26%)
$161 99
$219 99
Buy at Lenovo

But an undoubtedly limited-time "doorbuster" deal drops that price to a pretty much irresistible and unbeatable 162 bucks on the device manufacturer's official US website. This hot new promotion exceeds Best Buy's generosity from a few weeks back, mind you, and that's not even valid any longer.

Powered by a respectable MediaTek Helio G88 processor and equipped with an... admittedly mediocre 4GB RAM, the Lenovo Tab M11 is quite possibly thebest budget tablet around right now at that crazy low price of $161.99.

If you can't even afford to pay that or simply want to reduce your spending even more, there's also a 64GB storage configuration to consider at $134.99. That's substantially marked down from a list price of $179.99 as well, but in addition to settling for less digital hoarding room, you'll also have to make do without a digital writing accessory.

Both deals are exclusively available with the use of a "TABEXTRA10" e-coupon at checkout, and even though there's no expiration date listed anywhere on Lenovo's website, we're fairly certain you need to hurry and "bust" the e-store's doors as soon as possible to ensure maximum savings and minimum spending.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist

