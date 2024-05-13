Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount





But an undoubtedly limited-time "doorbuster" deal drops that price to a pretty much irresistible and unbeatable 162 bucks on the device manufacturer's official US website. This hot new promotion exceeds Best Buy's generosity from a few weeks back, mind you, and that's not even valid any longer.





Powered by a respectable MediaTek Helio G88 processor and equipped with an... admittedly mediocre 4GB RAM, the Lenovo Tab M11 is quite possibly the best budget tablet around right now at that crazy low price of $161.99.





If you can't even afford to pay that or simply want to reduce your spending even more, there's also a 64GB storage configuration to consider at $134.99. That's substantially marked down from a list price of $179.99 as well, but in addition to settling for less digital hoarding room, you'll also have to make do without a digital writing accessory.





Both deals are exclusively available with the use of a "TABEXTRA10" e-coupon at checkout, and even though there's no expiration date listed anywhere on Lenovo's website, we're fairly certain you need to hurry and "bust" the e-store's doors as soon as possible to ensure maximum savings and minimum spending.