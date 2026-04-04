Party-ready JBL Boombox 3 is still a whopping 40% off on Amazon
The speaker delivers exceptional sound and is a true bargain.
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A woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3. | Image by JBL
A few weeks ago, I shared that Amazon had a massive 40% discount on the JBL Boombox 3, one of the loudest Bluetooth party speakers on the market. And today, while looking for new unmissable deals on the platform, I noticed that this offer is still available, just waiting to be snatched up.
With this 40% discount, Amazon lets you upgrade your listening experience for just under $300, saving you a full $200. This is obviously pretty sweet, but I also want to remind you to act quickly, as you never know when some executive may decide to return the speaker to its usual price. Given that the MSRP is around $500, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to upgrade for $200 off.
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True, I don’t know what party speaker you’re currently rocking, but since the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best out there, chances are high you’ll be upgrading by taking advantage of this deal. Much like the huge boomboxes of the past, this speaker is big and delivers loud, premium sound, making it perfect for mid-to-large gatherings. You can even pair it with other JBL speakers for more volume and tweak the sound via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.
While you’re sacrificing a compact design, that’s definitely not the case regarding toughness, as our friend here has a high IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can even survive full submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Plus, with 24 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough juice for any gathering.
All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 is a solid pick if you want to be the “friend with the fancy speaker” this summer. So, if it fits the bill, act quickly and save with this deal while you still can!
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