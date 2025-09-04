Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro confirmed to excel in key problem areas that make your iPhone 16 a pain to use

Apple is finally improving the iPhone 17 Pro enough to be able to tackle problems that made previous models a pain to use.

Apple iPhone
The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to be getting a much-needed upgrade this year: a new cooling system. Now, according to a new report by a very reliable insider, we can almost say with certainty that the iPhone 17 Pro will improve upon key problem areas that make the iPhone 16 a pain to use sometimes.

You’re probably no stranger to the overheating warning message on the iPhone, especially prevalent in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone heats up a lot, and then basically bricks itself until it can cool down, only allowing you to place emergency calls. This is, understandably, quite a frustrating experience, and it’s much too common for such an expensive flagship phone.

Does your iPhone overheat regularly?

Vote View Result


Apple is apparently introducing better cooling to the iPhone 17 Pro models — alongside some other, excellent upgrades — and it really helps, as it seems. According to the report (translated source), the iPhone 17 Pro will improve upon the following aspects:

  • Battery is used more efficiently
  • High display brightness outdoors can be maintained for longer
  • More stable performance when playing games
  • 4K 60 FPS video recording is more now better on hot summer days

So, if this report is accurate — and it almost certainly is — then the iPhone 17 Pro is truly a step up from its predecessor, and we haven’t even gotten to the really good bits yet.

Apple’s aforementioned upgrades for the iPhone 17 lineup include ProMotion displays across the board, which is the term that the company uses for 120 Hz LTPO screens. Yep, the iPhone is finally doing away with 60 Hz displays.

Specifically for the Pro models, Apple is taking the opposite stance to Samsung’s approach for the Galaxy S26 phones. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro, simply so that it can accommodate a larger battery. This battery upgrade helps with the longer battery life alongside the more efficient battery management in iOS 26.



Lastly, all of the iPhone 17 models were said to be getting bumped up to 12 GB of RAM, though that might now only happen for the Pro models due to supply chain shortages. Whether every model sees a RAM upgrade or not, however, the iPhone 17 Pro is finally an iPhone that you’ll love.

