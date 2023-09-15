iPhone 15 Pro weight comparison: here's how much lighter the new Pros are next to other iPhones and Android competitors
“This is heavy, Doc!”, Marty McFly said to Dr. Emmett Brown in the 1985 cult classic Back to the Future. He wasn’t speaking about smartphones and their weight, for sure. But we are.
What’s the state of the scale regarding today’s, yesterday’s – and tomorrow’s – flagship phones? Let’s start with the obvious front-runner, the one that was released five minutes ago: the iPhone 15 Pro.
Compared to the Pro variants of the iPhone 14, the new Pro duo is indeed lighter with last year’s devices being 8.47 oz (240 g) and 7.27 oz (206 g), respectively.
If we take into account Apple’s older (but nevertheless still capable) champions in the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, we’ll find that indeed the newest Pros are the lightest ever, as noted by Apple on their unveiling day.
The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are very similar on the scale, compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro duo. The 13 Pro Max is actually exactly the same as the 14 Pro Max at 8.47 oz (240 g), and the regular-sized 13 Pro is just 2 grams lighter than the 14 Pro: 7.20 oz (204 g) for the former, and 7.27 oz (206 g) for the latter.
However, there’s a more noticeable difference when we take into account the iPhone 12 Pro pair. The 12 Pro is 6.66 oz (189 g), while the larger 12 Pro Max variant is 8.03 oz (228.0 g).
Samsung’s champion for 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro Max but comes lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There’s no need to guess how much next year’s flagship from Samsung will weigh, because thanks to a well-known tipster, we already have a clue. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will hit the scale at 8.21 oz (233 g).
So far, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the lightest of the listed devices. Impressive, given the fact that it’s the same in screen size as both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max – 6.7 inches, and just a bit smaller than Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra screen that comes at 6.8 inches. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is just around the corner with an expected premiere in early October. There are no credible rumors on the weight topic, but we’re expecting Google’s new maxed-out phone to tip the scales at a little over 210 grams.
If we go back to Google’s first Pro in the Pixel lineup – that’s the Pixel 6 Pro (also the first one to utilize the custom made Tensor chip) – we can find out that Google is consistent, when it comes to the Pro’s weight throughout the years. The Pixel 6 Pro is coming at 7.41 oz (210 g).
Google didn't hold the title for the lightest flagship for too long, now did it? The extremely fine OnePlus 11 is indeed light, and noticeably more so when held in hand against the iPhone 14 Pro Max/13 Pro Max. The upcoming flagship from the brand, the OnePlus 12, is rumored to go official as early as late this year – in China first (December 2023) and later in the rest of the world (January 2024). Once it’s out, we’ll know for sure what kind of diet the device has been on, compared to the OnePlus – some predict that the new model won’t add more than 5 grams to the existing 205 from the OnePlus 11. Checking on the 6.7-inches OnePlus 10 Pro from 2022 show that it’s even lighter at 7.07 oz (200.5 g).
Thе Sony Xperia Pro-I is more of a camera than a phone. That’s why it’s impressive; it weighs just 221 grams, despite packing a huge photo/video sensor and advanced hardware in terms of lens. As far as the weight on the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate goes: this mad lad is on the heavy side, but you’ll have to accept it for what it is if you want the best mobile gaming experience.
Here’s a device that can double as a weapon, if needed: the UniHertz Tank 2 is hitting the staggering 1.2 pounds, or 530 grams on the scale. This thing will get the airport staff to tax you for excess baggage. At 530 g, that’s more than twice the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (221 g).
The weigh-in is one of boxing’s less appealing sides. Boxers gather for a press conference, get on scales and usually trash talk. This can’t match the excitement of fight night, but weigh-ins exist for a purpose – even if it’s just to promote the main card event.
It’s similar to phones and their weight. The heaviness is not the main selling point of a phone, but it’s one more occasion for the brands to brag. Although we’ve yet to see someone who would find a perfect phone in terms of design, features and price, and then proceed to reject it on the basis of “It’s too heavy”, or “It’s too light”...
What’s the state of the scale regarding today’s, yesterday’s – and tomorrow’s – flagship phones? Let’s start with the obvious front-runner, the one that was released five minutes ago: the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple’s newest phone champion comes, as usual, in two size variants which are different from each other not only in terms of size and weight but on the hardware front, as well. You can find more about their similarities and differences in our detailed iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max article. On the September 12 premiere day, Apple fixed them as “the lightest Pro models ever”.
- iPhone 15 Pro – 6.6 oz (187 g)
- iPhone 14 Pro – 7.27 oz (206 g): 19 g heavier than the 15 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro – 7.20 oz (204 g): 17 g heavier than the 15 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro – 6.66 oz (189 g): 2 g heavier than the 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max – 7.81 oz (221 g)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – 8.47 oz (240 g): 19 g heavier than the 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – 8.47 oz (240 g): 19 g heavier than the 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – 8.03 oz (228.0 g): 7 g heavier than the 15 Pro Max
That’s possible because of the use of titanium frames in the iPhone 15 Pro models – titanium is as strong as steel but lighter.
Apple vs Samsung
- iPhone 15 Pro Max – 7.81 oz (221 g)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 8.25 oz (234 g): 13 g heavier than the 15 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – 8.08 oz (229 g): 8 g heavier than the 15 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (rumored) – 8.21 oz (233 g): 12 g heavier than the 15 Pro Max
Let’s not discard the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as it still competes adequately with most of today’s devices. The 5000 mAh beast from 2022 is slightly lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the expected Galaxy S24 Ultra (again, the rumor about its weight should be taken with a grain of salt). The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is hitting the scale at 8.08 oz (229 g).
Apple vs Google
- iPhone 15 Pro Max – 7.81 oz (221 g)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – 7.48 oz (212 g): 9 grams lighter than the 15 Pro Max
- Google Pixel 6 Pro – 7.41 oz (210 g): 11 grams lighter than the 15 Pro Max
Apple vs OnePlus
- iPhone 15 Pro Max – 7.81 oz (221 g)
- OnePlus 11 – 7.23 oz (205 g): 16 grams lighter than the 15 Pro Max
- OnePlus 10 – 7.07 oz (200.5 g): 20.5 grams lighter than the 15 Pro Max
Apple vs Sony and Asus
- iPhone 15 Pro Max – 7.81 oz (221 g)
- Sony Xperia Pro-I – 7.80 oz (221 g): exactly the same as the 15 Pro Max
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate – 8.43 oz (239 g): 18 grams heavier than the 15 Pro Max
Bonus: the UniHertz Tank 2 is 1.2 pounds (530 gr)
Final thoughts (and some boxing, too)
