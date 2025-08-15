$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Your next Galaxy phone might finally lose the camera bump – or will it?

XR devices could benefit, too.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy A Series Galaxy Z Series
A man holding a Galaxy phone.
I know that on a Friday, you're all about metalenses, metasurfaces, nanostructures, modulations and diffractions – so let's see what Samsung has been up to lately. Galaxy phones with flatter camera bumps: well, that was unexpected!

There's a recent study, titled "Compact eye camera with two-third wavelength phase-delay metalens", and it has introduced a new approach to creating ultra-compact metalenses for eye cameras. The project was carried out through a collaboration between Samsung Electronics and Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) and has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Samsung's team worked on every stage of the process, from concept development to implementation and testing, aiming to demonstrate the potential of advanced photonic technologies while finding new ways to make products stand out in a competitive market.

One of the most notable outcomes of the study is the potential to make extended reality (XR) devices thinner and lighter, as well as to reduce the height of smartphone camera modules, addressing the familiar "camera bump" problem.

That's great, but there isn't an urgency for Galaxy phones to get slimmer camera bumps. Maybe this technology would be better suited for something like the Vivo X200 Ultra, since it looks like this:



Anyway, mtalenses are getting a lot of attention lately. They're basically ultra-thin lenses that bend and control light using tiny structures on a flat surface, instead of the curved glass you see in regular lenses. This makes them much smaller and lighter.

Do you need flatter camera bumps on a Galaxy phone?

Vote View Result


Until now, making them work well meant they had to delay light by a full wavelength, which required building millions of super tall, skinny structures. These were tricky to make, easy to break, and not ideal for mass production.

The new approach in this research only delays light by two-thirds of a wavelength. That small change keeps the light focused just as well but lets the structures be shorter and sturdier. As a result, they’re easier to produce, less likely to have defects, and cheaper to make.

To showcase the concept, the team created a thin infrared eye camera for XR devices. The camera's thickness was reduced by 20% compared to traditional versions, from 2.0 mm to 1.6 mm, while still delivering precise pupil tracking and iris recognition over a wide 120-degree field of view.

Impressive, but do Galaxy phones really need flatter camera bumps right now? Let me know in the comments below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless