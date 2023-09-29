iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue takes a scary turn as user discovers phone is swelling

iPhone 15 Pro image posted by Leather_Cheerio_402





iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max tend to run hotter than acceptable, making it impossible for some people to use Apple's new phones without a case. In one known case, the iPhone 15 Pro Max got so hot during a call that it automatically switched off, presumably to prevent damage to the chip and other components. The situation has now taken a potentially dangerous turn, with one buyer saying their iPhone 15 Pro has started swelling up.





As first spotted by X user and techie Zaryab Khan, Leather_Cheerio_402 posted a photo of their iPhone 15 Pro on Reddit. The phone looks misaligned and the display looks out of place.





They say they bought the phone on Monday and as far as they can recall, it looked fine at that time and supposedly did not have cosmetic defects like some other units . They put a case on it about two days back and when it did not fit right, they realized that the phone was swelling.





The device is still working at the moment but assuming that a swollen battery is at the heart of the issue, it's best not to use it. Many users have reported that the iPhone 15 Pro can get hot to the point of causing first-degree burns.





Excessive heat can cause a gas build-up within the battery and cause it to expand. It can be very dangerous and is a fire hazard. If a phone looks like it's disassembling itself, it's a telltale sign that the battery is swollen.





Leather_Cheerio_402 says that they reported the problem to an Apple Store but they asked them to take their unit to Verizon, which is where the phone was bought.





Given all the reports that we have been seeing about the iPhone 15 Pro's overheating issues, it's easy to link the two problems with each other, but that might not necessarily be the case because even some earlier Apple devices, as well as Google and Samsung phones, have had similar problems in the past but they didn't always cause the units to expand.





Still, it's unusual for such problems to creep up so early in the ownership of a device, so the iPhone 15 Pro's overheating problem is the likely culprit. Previously, it was believed that the A17 Pro chip was causing the phone to heat up, but it now looks like Apple's obsession with making the phones lighter is what's causing the problem.





Hopefully, this is a one-off issue, otherwise, not only can it put users in danger but also prevent the iPhone 15 Pro from becoming the best phone of 2023.




