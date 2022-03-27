iPhone 14 Pro Max: The modern-day "Nokia" flagship that Android never had?

Almost...

As we established, these two companies are rather different from one another - probably because their paths to the top were nothing alike. Apple entered the phone business in 2007 with the iPhone, which was a smartphone (one word), and immediately set the standard for what future devices of that kind will do and look like.





At this point, while Steve Jobs was taking the wraps off the first-ever iPhone on Tuesday, January 9, 2007, Nokia had been making mobile phones for exactly 20 years. However, although the world was clearly ready for the next big thing, the Finnish giant ended 2007 with a bang, selling roughly 300 million phones worldwide. That's about 294 million more than Apple managed to flip the same year.





Sure it took Apple another four years, but the Cupertino-based company managed to get to the top of the phone chain in 2011, thanks to its rising reputation and, of course, the brilliant iPhone 4S, followed by the 5, and 6/6S, with the latter setting (and still holding) the record for the best selling smartphone of all time.





iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Nokia of our day?



So, Apple had and is having its Nokia moment when it comes to sales and revenue, but that's not where the story ends. In fact, that's where the actual story I want to tell begins. Sorry for the long introduction.



Nokia's dumbphones were known to be the most durable ones out there, both in terms of physical integrity and battery endurance. To this day, the original Nokia 3310 has the reputation of the most unbreakable phone ever, while the legendary battery life of feature phones is still missed by many even today.



Of course, Nokia phones like the N95, N8, 808 PureView, and the Windows-powered Lumia 1020 were known for another thing - taking the best photos amongst smartphones at the time, thanks to their super-large high-megapixel camera sensors and powerful Xenon flash, which was the "Night Mode" of its time.



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: 48MP camera, like Nokia in 2012

As you might've heard, Apple is finally bringing a true high-megapixel camera to the iPhone. As you might've heard, Apple is finally bringing a true high-megapixel camera to the iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new Sony-made 48MP sensor that will allow Apple's flagships to shoot 8K videos.





And sure, the easiest parallel to make here is that the Nokia 808 PureView had a similarly large camera sensor with high resolution ten years ago, and took incredibly detailed 38MP photos. And sure, the easiest parallel to make here is that the Nokia 808 PureView had a similarly large camera sensor with high resolution ten years ago, and took incredibly detailed 38MP photos.



But it takes a bit more pixel-peeping to notice what Apple users have really been missing in terms of photography. That's pure and natural-looking high-res images. iPhones take fantastic pictures and videos, but I can't help but notice the oversharpened, overprocessed, and sometimes even cartoonish-looking photos they produce. Ironically, videos are often softer than they should be.



It's only fitting that the pro iPhones will be able to take pro-looking photos, and that might be the first step towards establishing the Pro iPhone as an actual Pro device that brings more value to the table compared to the standard model.



Nokia's flagship phones from 2012 and 2013 were way ahead of the competition when it came to photography. The most impressive part about photos that came from Nokia phones? They looked natural as if they were taken with a real camera. Let's hope Apple will give us some pro controls and options to make the most out of the new camera sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro.



iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Modern-day Nokia battery life?

Battery life is another key area where Apple wants to reign supreme - just like Nokia's most popular devices did back in the day.



Sure, modern phones won't get a week-long battery life anytime soon, but Apple's been able to make it so that iPhones are head and shoulders above the competition in that regard anyway.



The



For example, despite having a bigger 4500mAh battery, Samsung's



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Bigger batteries?

Now, we don't know all that much about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's batteries yet, but it's safe to assume they'll be getting bigger since recently leaked schematic images hint at



iPhone 14 Pro: 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm

iPhone 13 Pro: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 160.7 x 77.58 x 7.85mm

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm

If that doesn't seem like much, bear in mind that iPhone 13 Pro Max was just 0.3mm thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the battery size increase there ended up being a whole 15%.



My mediocre numbers skills are telling me we might see a 7% battery size jump on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max compared to the 13 Pro series, but we'll have to wait and see. Nevertheless, it's safe to assume iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will top all battery charts amongst flagship phones in 2022 and probably for most of 2023. I'd love if an Android flagship did something to change that.



Why iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh cell might have a three-day battery life

And if the two-day battery life on iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max won't be exactly Nokia-like, remember that Apple's iPhone still hasn't reached its final form as far as battery endurance is concerned.



For example, Apple's A-series of processors keep getting more efficient, with the A16 Bionic expected to be built on a 4nm process. Obviously, what's to come is 3nm and 2nm chips, which might eventually double the efficiency of what we have now.



On top of that, although the battery on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the biggest one we've ever had in an iPhone, it still won't be a 5000mAh cell or or bigger... Not to spoil anything, but imagine what an iPhone 15 Pro Max with a proper 5000mAh battery might bring to the table, combined with Apple's incredible software optimization!





Then we might really have ourselves some old Nokia-level stand-by times, as well as a three-day battery life flagship, which would be unprecedented. Will Apple really give the iPhone 15 Pro Max a 5000 mAh cell? It'd certainly fit the name of the 2023 flaghip, but it won't be surprising if Cupertino holds on a bit longer before crossing the 5000 mAh threshold.



Will iPhone 14 Pro try to be as durable as a Nokia?



And of course, the other legendary feature of old Nokias was their durability. Unfortunately, Apple completely abandoned the concept of plastic or even metal phones after transitioning to glass in 2017, but that doesn't mean iPhones haven't gotten more durable.



For example, the iPhone 13 Pro series of phones are the only devices on the market that use stainless steel frames, which are significantly stronger than the softer aluminum ones used on other devices, including Apple's own iPhone 13 and 13 mini (vanilla version).



Is iPhone 14 Pro getting a titanium frame?





Rumour has it that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones will feature the long-anticipated titanium frame that's been expected to come to the iPhone for some time now. Unfortunately, this rumor was part of a report that said iPhone 14 Pro would see a complete redesign to make it look like a modern iPhone 4, which was totally wrong.





At least judging by the latest leaks , which show a similar design to that of the iPhone 13 Pro, except for that dual punch-hole display. But still, nobody's denied the existence of a titanium-frame iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, so we can't write it off.



However, what looks certain is that Apple will absolutely need to use titanium (or a similar material) for future iPhones, as they are getting heavier and need to be as durable as ever.



The iPhone 13 Pro Max already weighs 240g, and as we established earlier, future iPhones will need even bigger batteries and better camera hardware, so shaving off 20-30g of weight will be a must.



Titanium is highly valued in the metals industry for its strength, lightness, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. It's as strong as steel but 45% lighter and twice as strong as aluminum but only 60% heavier, making it the perfect candidate for Apple's future iPhone and even iPad designs.



"The toughest glass on a smartphone."

The other iPhone 13 component that makes iPhones relatively more durable is "the toughest glass on a smartphone", as Apple likes to call it, or Ceramic Shield as… Apple likes to call it.



According to



If weight is indeed the problem here, the titanium frame that we talked about above will be more needed than ever. Either way, even if iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 end up being the most durable phones out there, they won't be anywhere near as durable as a Nokia 3310, which is why you should always use a case and a screen protector.



In the end: Is Apple's ultimate iPhone goal to make a modern-day Nokia?



While some Android phone-makers want to make an iPhone, Apple is doing its own thing. It's very safe to assume Cupertino isn't trying to literally emulate Nokia's homework (thank God), but what's also safe to bet on is that Apple's focus on the iPhone's durability, endurance, and camera system is increasing.



While existing and emerging phone brands like Carl Pei's Nothing aim at dethroning Apple from the top, Tim Cook & Co are playing their own game - the sky is blue. The sky is blue... and the bottom line here is that we need more durable phones with better battery life and good cameras, so whatever Apple is doing to make that happen, it's welcome.





Also, as it turns out, Nokia/HMD isn't planning on releasing any flagship phones anytime soon:







That's a bummer, and I look forward to welcoming Nokia back in the flagship race as soon as possible! But until then… Apple might be the next best thing for those OG fans of the Finnish brand.



Outo, right? "Outo" is "weird" is Finnish.

Weird, right? That's a bummer, and I look forward to welcoming Nokia back in the flagship race as soon as possible! But until then… Apple might be the next best thing for those OG fans of the Finnish brand.

