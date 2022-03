Nothing phone (1) specs and Nothing OS release unveiled, Carl Pei says it'll shake 'sleepy' industry

Ever since they teased Nothing's first Android phone back in February, the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei and his Nothing company have been scarce on details about it. Until today, when Nothing announced the Nothing phone (1), a handset that will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset and will run on a minimalist Nothing OS when it is released in the summer.





The new operating system will be predominantly based on the stock Android experience - you know, like OnePlus used to do it before it merged with Oppo and appropriated its feature-rich ColorOS overlay - and will be available for a test drive as an Android launcher as soon as next month.









This is not Nothing's first product to market, as it already sells the unorthodox transparent Nothing ear (1) wireless buds and if their design is any indication, we'd expect a similar minimalist and cool looking phone from the company, too. After all, Carl Pei says Nothing is locked and financially loaded to be the "sleepy" phone industry disruptor this year: