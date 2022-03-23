Detailed iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max leak highlights key design revisions





Odds are the Cupertino-based tech giant itself hasn't settled on the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max designs at this time, although that's likely to happen in the relatively near future.





have settled on the most plausible course of action for Apple's most advanced 2022 handsets, and love it or hate it, that includes both a pill-shaped screen cutout and a small circular hole as a combined replacement for the universally reviled notch.

Check out the full iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max dimensions





While this definitely falls into the "super-detailed" category of leaks you shouldn't trust with all your heart, it's certainly not impossible for the schematics published on Twitter by Max Weinbach to ultimately prove 100 percent accurate.





seem plausible, bringing only minor changes to the table compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro duo and largely falling in line with the far less detailed renders revealed just last week









At 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm, the iPhone 14 Pro would be a hair taller and thicker than its 6.1-inch predecessor, which obviously pretty much etches an unchanged screen diagonal in stone... assuming these measurements will indeed pan out.





The iPhone 14 Pro Max, meanwhile, could ever so slightly trim the overall height and width of the 6.7-inch 13 Pro Max, going down to 160.7 and 77.58mm from 160.8 and 78.1mm respectively. The 7.7mm profile is also expected to go up to 7.85mm, which might allow Apple to marginally enhance the battery capacity across the two Pro models.





Perhaps most notably, MacRumors reports the rest of the measurements suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature a more prominent rear camera bulge than their ultra-high-end forerunners, bringing the overall thickness up to 12.02mm, compared to 11.45mm right now.









That actually sounds like a noticeable change, and the same goes for the height and width of the triple-lens camera module, which will also increase. In other words, the rear-facing camera and the unusual display cutout combo should prove to be the key differentiators between the iPhone 14 Pro and 13 Pro duos at first glance.

What about internal upgrades?





At this point in an unreleased iPhone's news cycle, it can be difficult to distinguish between wishful thinking and reliable speculation, but with our single hole punch dream effectively crushed already, we're definitely going to cling on to those 8GB RAM hopes for as long as possible.





Unlike the "regular" iPhone 14 and 14 Max, which have been repeatedly tipped of late to retain last year's A15 Bionic processor , the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are naturally all but guaranteed to opt for a faster A16 Bionic chip built on a super-energy-efficient 4nm architecture.









Then we have all those positively dreamy camera predictions , including a 48MP main shooter with 8K video recording support, which may or may not materialize in the fall. Satellite capabilities are also back on the table after failing to make the cut last year, while the return of the beloved Touch ID fingerprint sensor is likely delayed at least for another year.





120Hz screen refresh rate technology is obviously not going anywhere, which could give Apple's Pro handsets the edge over their non-Pro siblings in yet another important area . It remains to be seen if the price gap will grow as a consequence of this ever-expanding list of key differences, although for their part, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are likely to retain their predecessors' $999 and $1099 starting tags respectively.

