iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure

In its current form, Cinematic Mode is a fun feature that could trick your friends into thinking you shoot your TikToks with a "real camera". That being said, just like the early days of Portrait Mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, Cinematic Mode often faces issues with edge detection and can only be used in 1080p.In case you don't know, many YouTube creators already use iPhones to shoot entire videos and run their successful channels. Therefore, the ability to shoot Cinematic Mode videos in 4K on a larger primary sensor with better low-light sensitivity and possibly (and hopefully) improved software algorithm for better edge detection would take Cinematic Mode from a fun feature all the way to afor enthusiasts and even pro-level video creators.This year, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to stick to virtually the same battery sizes as the iPhone 13 Pro series. However, the new LTPO 2 display tech that allows the refresh rate of the screen to continually switch between 1-120hz instead of 10-120Hz like on iPhone 13 Pro should make iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life even more impressive than before.In addition to that, an always-on display mode that's now almost surefire to debut on iPhone 14 Pro should additionally help with preserving battery life for those who like to check their phone a lot. Of course, the A16 Bionic chip with more efficient cooling should only add to what's expected to be amazing battery life on iPhone 14 Pro and especially iPhone 14 Pro Max, as in theory, it might be able to complete heavy tasks faster.As you might know, the current iPhone 13 Pro Max broke all battery life records amongst all flagship phones that we've ever tested. It's a device that can last you two days on a single charge unless you push it too hard. Therefore, the expectations for the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max are even… higher.How about an iPhone that lasts two days for most people? Right now, that seems more likely to become a reality than ever, but let's see if Apple manages to pull it off…As the title says, Apple doesn’t usually try hard when it comes to early adoption and upgrades, but this time Android is under some pressure. Tim Cook & Co are slowly but steadily catching up with the likes of Samsung and Google, which on their end, are slowly but steadily reaching the ceiling of innovation (at least as far as slab phones are concerned). According to multiple reports , Android users are now more willing to switch to iPhone than they’ve ever been before, and that’s not a coincidence.Android flagships have been getting increasingly more expensive in the past few years, matching and surpassing Apple's premium iPhones. Hence, despite the fact that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are indeed expected to see a $100 price bump, this would still make them only as expensive or cheaper than phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12S Ultra (at launch). Not to mention foldable phones like the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 and $1,600 Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 If anything, Apple's biggest challenge on the way to selling a stupid amount of iPhone 14s won't be any Android flagship but rather Cupertino's own iPhone 13 models. In case Apple doesn't decide to play the MacBook Air card (Apple recently released a new, more expensive MacBook Air and didn't reduce the price of the previous model), the iPhone 13 is expected to stay in the lineup and go down to just $700, which could make the new iPhone 14 Pro models seem overpriced at a whopping $400-500 on top.Is Apple's definition of trying hard enough to convince you to buy an iPhone 14 Pro? Or perhaps you'd be pleased to pick up an affordable iPhone 13 for less once the new models are out? Or maybe you're waiting for the first USB-C iPhone like me?