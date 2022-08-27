iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure

It's true… At least on the surface, Apple isn't a phone-maker that tries too hard.





iPhone 14 Pro: A16 bionic chip with vapor chamber cooling to finally unleash the full potential of Apple's super-fast processors?





iPhone 14 Pro's vapor chamber cooling system could solve many iPhone 13 problems and leave Qualcomm and Samsung further behind

Android phone-makers have been utilizing vapor chamber cooling for a long time now, and last year Xiaomi introduced what the company calls Loop LiquidCool. It's a twist on traditional vapor chamber cooling, supposed to double the cooling efficiency. This technology was promised to debut in Xiaomi products in the second half of 2022, which means it might arrive with the Xiaomi 12T series (launching very soon).Anyway, as of now, we don't know exactly which variety of vapor chamber cooling Apple will go with. Knowing Cupertino's high standards, it's possible that Tim Cook & Co might've developed their own heat pipes, which could set the bar for future iPhones and Android phones.What we do know is that the lack of active cooling seriously holds back current iPhone models. To put things in perspective, the older design of the iPhone SE (2022) allows it to squeeze out a little bit more performance than the newer iPhone 13 . Moreover, Apple's older A14 Bionic chip on iPad performs noticeably better than the newer A15 Bionic does on iPhone, largely because the iPad is much bigger and has more area for more effective heat dissipation. Physics.In more practical terms, an active cooling system should let iPhone 14 Pro users play games for longer without getting as much overheating and dropped frames due to throttling. Another area which Apple will probably be looking to improve is screen brightness under sustained loads, as in order to keep temperatures down, iPhone 13 currently dims its display brightness when it senses too much heat is starting to creep in. This can be a problem when you're outdoors.