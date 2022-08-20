Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Samsung’s monopoly on foldable phones coming to an end?

mixed

I know, I know… that's a stretch, but hear me out.

We need the competition to wake up. ASAP.

Despite the fact that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 won't be sold outside of China, I can't sit here and ignore the sheer engineering brilliance this device brings to the table compared to the foldable phone competition out there.All of this makes the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 the most practical-looking foldable phone we've ever seen, and that's the main priority when it comes to foldables, isn't it? They are supposed tolike "normal" phones. That beings said, there's no denying that some sacrifices had to be made on the way to achieving this super impressive form-factor.

I'll end this by giving Xiaomi credit for something that no company has managed to do before, and shockingly this isn't the Mix Fold 2 as a whole...

Are you on board?

I can't.

Global Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 might take Samsung and Apple by surprise in 2023

So, not too long from now.

finally

that's

Would you buy a Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 if it was available in your country? I know the answer for myself... For the record, a price closer to $1,500 would be nice, Xiaomi. Please, look into it for the Mix Fold 3.

The Huawei Mate XS2 is only 0.1mm thinner than the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 when folded and just 9g lighter.Xiaomi singlehandedly flipped the script on inner-folding phones, and it seems like all of this happened overnight (despite the fact that the company's been working on the Mix Fold 2 for years).That's why I now think that inner-folding phones are certainly here to stay until something better and more practical like a rollable phone comes along, and that's why I recognize the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 as one of the most important phones that we've seen after the original iPhone, which itself changed smartphones forever. I know that's a bold statement, but can you name another phone that brings a new futuristic form-factor and manages to look so impressive?Again, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is only available in China (although importing it seems to be a rather simple task, as the phone comes with full support for Google Services), but the great news for those itching to get their hands on the sleekest foldable around is that they might be blessed in 2023!Rumour has it that Xiaomi is nearly ready tobring its top-tier flagship phones to the global market as soon as next year! We're talking about the successor of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra - the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. Now,some competition that the likes of Samsung and Apple will need to watch out for…