Xiaomi 12S Ultra: From an iPhone clone to a global powerhouse - the student becomes the master?

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra looked like nothing else on the market (of course, it was still a slab phone). Still, most importantly, it was Xiaomi's entry into the newly-established ultra-premium flagship segment. It took everyone by surprise and delivered a show-stopping camera and incredible charging speeds.Then came the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which took things to a completely new level. Not just for Xiaomi but for Android as a whole. The 11 Ultra had the largest camera sensors on a phone (all three of them), an unmistakable ceramic Panda colorway, and a literal display on its back to let users take (probably) the best selfies we've ever seen come out of a phone's "selfie" camera.The new Xiaomi 12S Ultra isn't just a phone with a unique identity, but one that plays by its own rules and, frankly, in its own league.The design of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a paradigm shift and a departure from the four-year-old iPhone copy that was the Mi 8, but also from Xiaomi's prior Ultra flagships. Xiaomi is playful and not afraid to reinvent itself at this point, but the good news is that things only get better below the surface.And that's the moment for me to get a bit more personal…I have a beef with Chinese phone-makers. It has to do with the fact that they're keeping their best phones for the Chinese market, and I'm out here drooling over the likes of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Huawei Mate XS 2, and a ton of awesome mid-range phones that often don't make it out of Asia or do so way too late.The Xiaomi 12S Ultra brings the best camera hardware I've ever seen on the back of a phone. It's frankly one that must be protected at all cost, which is probably why the Leica-powered cameras come with a case that has a protective camera cap to go with it. If that doesn't make the Xiaomi 12S Ultra feel like a "real camera", then I don't know what does…But why is Xiaomi also "protecting" the 12S Ultra from… western markets?Yes, global availability is the main constraining factor that holds Xiaomi's top flagships back from challenging the Apples and Samsungs of the world. It looks so simple, doesn't it? The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is ready to rock and roll! All that's needed is to start selling it globally and make the competition extremely nervous and customers extremely happy. Anyway, I'll discuss why Xiaomi might be keeping the 12S Ultra domestic-only in a future story.One thing worth mentioning is that although Xiaomi's ultra flagships are the most impressive phones the company sells (or doesn't sell, depending on where you are), it's the mid-range Xiaomi devices that helped put the company on the map.Xiaomi's budget and mid-range phones are best-sellers in several European countries and dominate the Asian market, alongside Samsung.The problem lately has been that there are too many of them! Xiaomi has created several sub-brands like Redmi and Poco and launches budget phones virtually every couple of months - left and right. Most of them share specs and looks and only confuse customers and… tech writers.Remember the iconic Xiaomi Mi A2 (with clean Android)? What about the Xiaomi Poco F1, which broke all the rules and made OnePlus' "flagship-killers" look overpriced and underperforming? And what about the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro that brought the pop-up camera-flagship chip combo to the mid-range segment?I honestly struggle to think of better value phones from any company at any moment in smartphone history. The above-mentioned phones were that good, and the reason I remember their names is because they weren't accompanied by five other Xiaomi phones that sort of looked like them (and also because I'm a phone nerd).Anyway, Xiaomi's now trading blows with Apple for the second spot in global smartphone shipments, and I truly believe it's not far from permanently taking the spot behind Samsung and even getting to the very top.So, Xiaomi, if you're reading this, I got two things: