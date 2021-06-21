Apple reportedly ends iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales

TrendForce

Apple stopping iPhone 12 mini assembly so soon means that it should be officially discontinued in September upon the iPhone 13's arrival. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to be discontinued, as well as the iPhone XR.





The move would leave Apple’s iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series in the lineup come the holiday season.





Apple is planning an iPhone 12 mini successor in the form of the iPhone 13 mini, despite the current model's poor performance since release. It has learned its lesson, though, and will be actively pushing the larger iPhone 13 models.