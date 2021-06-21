$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Apple

Apple reportedly ends iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 21, 2021, 3:25 PM
0
Apple has reportedly ended iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales
The iPhone 12 series kickstarted an upgrade supercycle that’s expected to continue into 2022 with the iPhone 13. Despite that, Apple’s iPhone 12 mini has seriously underperformed, and a new report claims that production has ended.

The iPhone 12 mini reached 'End-of-Life' this quarter


In a research note published this morning about Apple’s iPhone 13 series production plans for the second half of 2021, TrendForce claims that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini reached “End-of-Life” status earlier this quarter following weak sales.

In other words, Apple has ended production of the iPhone 12 mini — permanently. The company will continue to sell existing stock over the summer months — the device is still available on Apple.com with no signs of delay — ahead of September’s iPhone 13 launch.

The end of iPhone 12 mini production, which Apple hasn’t confirmed, corroborates a research note published in February by J.P. Morgan that stated Apple was planning to halt production at some point this quarter.

Apple stopping iPhone 12 mini assembly so soon means that it should be officially discontinued in September upon the iPhone 13's arrival. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to be discontinued, as well as the iPhone XR. 

The move would leave Apple’s iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series in the lineup come the holiday season. 

Apple is planning an iPhone 12 mini successor in the form of the iPhone 13 mini, despite the current model's poor performance since release. It has learned its lesson, though, and will be actively pushing the larger iPhone 13 models.

As for the long-term future of the mini model, that's in doubt at the moment. Reports suggest Apple will replace the 5.4-inch iPhone with an affordable version of its 6.7-inch flagship in 2022, likely to be marketed as the iPhone 14 Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$325 off (26%)
$925
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
27%off $22 Special BestBuy 29%off $14 Special BestBuy 29%off $21 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle prices
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle prices
Delayed upgrades to 5G expected to drive iPhone supercycle past 2022
by Alan Friedman,  1
Delayed upgrades to 5G expected to drive iPhone supercycle past 2022
Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds fall to lowest price ever on Prime Day
by Anam Hamid,  0
Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds fall to lowest price ever on Prime Day
NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2021
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless