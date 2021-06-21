Apple reportedly ends iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales

Apple reportedly ends iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales0
The iPhone 12 mini reached 'End-of-Life' this quarter
In a research note published this morning about Apple’s iPhone 13 series production plans for the second half of 2021, TrendForce claims that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini reached “End-of-Life” status earlier this quarter following weak sales.
The end of iPhone 12 mini production, which Apple hasn’t confirmed, corroborates a research note published in February by J.P. Morgan that stated Apple was planning to halt production at some point this quarter.
Apple stopping iPhone 12 mini assembly so soon means that it should be officially discontinued in September upon the iPhone 13's arrival. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to be discontinued, as well as the iPhone XR.
The move would leave Apple’s iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series in the lineup come the holiday season.
Apple is planning an iPhone 12 mini successor in the form of the iPhone 13 mini, despite the current model's poor performance since release. It has learned its lesson, though, and will be actively pushing the larger iPhone 13 models.
As for the long-term future of the mini model, that's in doubt at the moment. Reports suggest Apple will replace the 5.4-inch iPhone with an affordable version of its 6.7-inch flagship in 2022, likely to be marketed as the iPhone 14 Max.