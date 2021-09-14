Live! Watch the 2021's Apple Event Full Coverage





Apple 2021 California streaming live coverage:





10:29 a.m. PDT. - It's hard to keep up, everything is happening so fast and dynamic! Let's summarise the Watch Series 7 real quick - it has the largest and most advanced display ever an optimised UI with new keyboard and watchfaces, best ever durability, fast charging (45 minutes to go from zero to 80%), new colours, an IP6x water resistance rating, and prices starting from $399 and availability - later this fall.





10:26 a.m. PDT. - The new Apple Watch Series 7 Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than series six, and it's an even bigger jump over series three with over 50% more screen area. The series seven display has been completely re engineered to reduce the borders, to just 1.7 millimetres, that's 40% thinner than on series 6. It's also up to 70% brighter indoors, there's a full keyboard with QuickPath. Apple has upgraded the charging speed as well - charges up to 33% Faster than series 6, and also uses a USB-C charging cable!

10:22 a.m. PDT. - Apple Watch series 7 officially unveiled





10:22 a.m. PDT. - The new Apple Watch series 7 is about to be unveiled!





10:18 a.m. PDT. - Apple has updated both cameras on the new iPad mini - on the front, iPad Mini features the new 12 megapixel ultra wide camera. The main camera on the back is also 12MP with HDR and support for 4K recording. WiFi and Cellular both available, starting at $499 .





10:15 a.m. PDT. - The new iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch True Tone OLED Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. The iPad Mini sees a 40% jump in CPU performance and a whopping 80% leap in GPU performance. 5G speeds up to 3.5 Gb/s on the iPad mini.

10:13 a.m. PDT. - Apple iPad mini announced





10:11 a.m. PDT. - Let's sum it up - Apple A13 Bionic, iPadOS 15, starting at $329, $299 for schools, 64GB base storage, 12MP ultrawide front camera with the support of Center Stage. There's also support for second generation Apple Pencil.

10:09 a.m. PDT. - Apple's new iPad 2021 announced





10:06 a.m. PDT. - Another big surprise! It's an iPad announcement. Let's see what model it is.









10:03 a.m. PDT. - Wow! Tim Cook starts the show with Apple TV+! What a surprise, we're looking at exclusive TV shows premiering on the platform. And a tiny quote to spice things up: "Apple original series, films and documentaries have now been honoured with more than 130 wins and over 500 nominations in less than two years."





10:01 a.m. PDT. - We're kicking off with some nice rock tunes and landscapes. Classy!





09:59 a.m. PDT. - We've got some mid-tempo music rolling. It's a good start. Prepare to take off!





09:55 a.m. PDT. - With just five minutes to go it's time to grab the popcorn and enjoy the show. Last-minute trips to the WC allowed. But be quick!





09:42 a.m. PDT. - And while we're on the leak train, here's yet another one, maybe the wildest of them all. Yep, check this out - a - And while we're on the leak train, here's yet another one, maybe the wildest of them all. Yep, check this out - a Shocking iPhone 14 leak hits the online space. It's a bit early for the iPhone 14 , don't you think?





09:21 a.m. PDT. - There were rumors about the next iPhone name, though. Some tech analysts thought that Apple would use the iPhone 12S moniker due to the incremental upgrades but then yet another leak surfaced, this time it was a - There were rumors about the next iPhone name, though. Some tech analysts thought that Apple would use the iPhone 12S moniker due to the incremental upgrades but then yet another leak surfaced, this time it was a leaked photo of the iPhone packaging , and yes - the official name is iPhone 13. Lucky or unlucky? What do you think?





09:15 a.m. PDT. - Well, a - Well, a last-minute leak seems to confirm everything we know about the iPhone 13 series. Are we surprised? Way to kill off all the excitement, all these leaks and rumors are just giant killjoys. Events aren't what they used to be.





09:10 a.m. PDT. - It seems that Tim Cook is ready for the event, enjoying California and its solitary landscapes. Is it too early for a shot of tequila? Maybe this time around the event won't be taking place at Apple Park?





Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8F — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021







Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Apple iPhone 13 series official announcement. We're about an hour away from the start of the event so in the meantime you can check out everything we know so far about the iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks.



But don't stray too far off because this year we expect some really interesting announcements. Should we get 120Hz displays on all iPhone 13 models? Are we gonna get bigger batteries as well? What about the rumored in-display Touch ID? Stay tuned to find out the answers to these questions and much more.



Actually, we're probably also getting the new Apple Watch 7 series, AirPods 3, and maybe a new iPad mini 6. So, a lot of things happening today, also why not an Apple Car teaser at the very end? Not likely but you never know, right?



Let's not forget iOS 15 - we're expecting to get the official rollout schedule tonight, and you can also check out our iOS 15 Preview and get a taste of all the new features that are about to land on your iPhone.



The 2021 Apple event starts at 10 a.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. BST / 10:30 p.m. IST on September 14.