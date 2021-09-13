New Apple AirPods 3 features may bring a higher price

We have been expecting the AirPods 3 to launch in the first half of the year with a good reason, given that the last AirPods refresh was in March 2019. June came and went, though, with nary a whiff of an announcement, not even with a simple press release.









The reason for the delay in the AirPods 3, tip industry insiders, had something to do with components like chips that Apple, like everyone in the industry at the moment, had trouble sourcing in time for an H1 release, simple as that.





How much will the AirPods 3 be?





Unfortunately, the AirPods 3 pricing may go either way, tips Mr Kuo in his latest comprehensive Apple device report . The sheer fact that Apple will keep the AirPods 2 on sale together with the AirPods 3 means one of two things; it will either lower the current AirPods price a bit from the current $159/$199 marks, depending on the charging case, or will announce the AirPods 3 with a higher launch price.





It can't be higher than the $249 of the AirPods Pro, though, as the AirPods 3 won't have its noise-cancellation abilities, but something could fit in that same $50 difference. On the other hand, if Apple prices the AirPods 3 above $199 with the wireless charging case, most people would simply opt for the Pro, so the more likely scenario is simply an AirPods 2 price drop.





What else will be new with the AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2 features? Well, an AirPod Pro-style design with shorter stems, and a convenient Spatial Audio head-tracking feature that Apple already announced will debut with the iOS 15 update as part of the Dolby Atmos enhancements for music and video sound.





This may indicate that the AirPods 3 may simply replace the AirPods 2 at the higher end, i.e. the model with the wireless charging case, and still sell for $199 without a wired charging case option. Otherwise, the new features could hardly be called revolutionary to warrant an AirPods 3 price bump. What do you think?