New Apple AirPods 3 features may bring a higher price

New Apple AirPods 3 features may bring a higher price0
We have been expecting the AirPods 3 to launch in the first half of the year with a good reason, given that the last AirPods refresh was in March 2019. June came and went, though, with nary a whiff of an announcement, not even with a simple press release.
Subsequent reports, however, pegged the AirPods 3 for a second half release, and advised that the AirPods Pro 2 have been pushed for next year. Thanks to several reports since, and a new one just issued by one of the most credible Apple analysts - Ming-Chi Kuo from TF Securities - we now know that Apple will announce the long-anticipated AirPods 2 successor as soon as tomorrow, at its California Streaming event.
How much will the AirPods 3 be?
Unfortunately, the AirPods 3 pricing may go either way, tips Mr Kuo in his latest comprehensive Apple device report. The sheer fact that Apple will keep the AirPods 2 on sale together with the AirPods 3 means one of two things; it will either lower the current AirPods price a bit from the current $159/$199 marks, depending on the charging case, or will announce the AirPods 3 with a higher launch price.
What else will be new with the AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2 features? Well, an AirPod Pro-style design with shorter stems, and a convenient Spatial Audio head-tracking feature that Apple already announced will debut with the iOS 15 update as part of the Dolby Atmos enhancements for music and video sound.
On the other hand, one leakster with a good track record - Pine - tips that the "AirPods 3rd Generation Charging Case should receive an around ~20% larger battery, compared to the 2nd Gen," and "Wireless Charging is a standard feature." Also, the AirPods 3 audio quality will sport "noticeably better bass and low ends."
This may indicate that the AirPods 3 may simply replace the AirPods 2 at the higher end, i.e. the model with the wireless charging case, and still sell for $199 without a wired charging case option. Otherwise, the new features could hardly be called revolutionary to warrant an AirPods 3 price bump. What do you think?