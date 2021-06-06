Black iPhone 13 Pro will reportedly be a lot darker than Graphite and Space Grey Apple products
In a new video, YouTuber Filip Koroy shares with us a couple of exclusives about the iPhone 13 series. The intel comes from leaker Max Weinbach. The iPhone 13 will allegedly come in a black hue that would be much darker than iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max's Graphite paintjob.
To give us a sense of the shade, the video says it will be close to the Hex color code 121212. The Space Grey color offered for iPads and MacBooks is the darkest hue available on Apple devices right now and iPhone 13's Pro's black colorway is seemingly going to be even darker.
According to previously reported information, the option will be borderline black and it will have a matte finish. The Pro models are also rumored to feature a new stainless steel coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints.
iPhone 13 to get new subject tracking functionality
Next, we get an update on iPhone 13's sensor-shift camera stabilization. Earlier, it was reported that the sensor-shift stabilization technology that's currently limited to the wide lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is coming to all iPhone 13 models. The tech makes for sharper images and better stabilization.
The tech is apparently internally known as "warp" and it is a new version of the electronic image stabilization system. It seemingly works across all frame rates and resolutions and may also have something to do with subject tracking.
Elsewhere in the episode, Koroy talks about the Apple Watch Series 7 design, iOS 15 features, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, and some recent iPhone 13 rumors including 1TB storage capacity, LiDAR sensor for all models, bigger batteries, and 120Hz screens for the Pro models.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (37 updates)
-
Now reading
6 June Black iPhone 13 Pro will reportedly be a lot darker than Graphite and Space Grey Apple products
-
3 June All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
-
2 June Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks
-
2 June iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
-
1 June iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost