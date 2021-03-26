Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 26, 2021, 5:45 AM
iPhone 13 Pro concept

The 5G iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to launch this September. That’s still six months down the road, but it’s never too early for some juicy info, as demonstrated by the latest report.

YouTuber Filip Koroy from EverythingApplePro has teamed up with tipster Max Weinbach to share details about the iPhone 13 Pro models. Make sure to take everything below with a pinch of salt, though, because Weinbach has a hit-and-miss track record with Apple leaks.

A matte black iPhone 13 Pro is coming 


Color options are an important aspect of any smartphone — The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors consist of Gold, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Graphite — and it looks like Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro 5G series will be sticking to a winning formula.

The Silver and Gold colors are expected to return, while the Graphite finish is reportedly being refined to closely resemble a matte black colorway, something that’ll undoubtedly prove popular within the tech community.

Apple is said to be experimenting with an Orange or Bronze-like finish to replace Pacific Blue too. However, it’s unlikely to make the final lineup, so the blue-colored iPhone could make a return in September after all.

The colored rear glass is paired with a stainless-steel frame on Apple’s premium models. The downside is that it’s prone to fingerprints and smudges. According to today’s report, a new coating will be applied to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max 5G frames to avoid that.

Expect better portrait mode and OIS, as well as a thinner camera bump


Another key smartphone feature these days is the rear camera setup and Apple has some nice improvements up its sleeves, according to Weinbach. The biggest one involves Portrait Mode, which should be getting a lot better.

Starting with the iPhone 13 Pro, it’s claimed Apple’s overhauled Portrait Mode will combine data from both the camera sensors and LiDAR. The latter is to be used for better edge detection.

At the same time, a so-called ‘OIS correction mode’ is said to be in the pipeline. Essentially, it’ll guarantee that your target is in focus at all times regardless of shaking. Whether or not this is actually true will remain to be seen.

Lastly, today’s report says the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are going to share the same camera module. The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a larger camera bump than the standard Pro model, but that’ll no longer be the case with the iPhone 13. Presumably, that means that the 2.5x telephoto camera will also be featured on the smaller Pro model this year.

As for the glass on top of the bump, rumors of it being completely flat seem to have been exaggerated. Instead, Apple is simply reducing the thickness of each lens.

The iPhone 13 mini is definitely coming and AirTags could cost $39


On a semi-related note, today’s report corroborates Apple’s plans for an iPhone 13 mini. Few details were provided, although one focus is set to be battery life. The cell inside the phone will be a little bigger, and the A15 Bionic should offer significant efficiency improvements.

EverythingApplePro also shared some details about the AirTags tracking tags. Specifically, that they’ll measure in at 32 x 32 x 6mm and won’t ever share personal data. A launch is expected soon and the estimated price is $39.

Related phones

iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

