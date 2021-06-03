$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple

All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option

Victor Hristov
By Victor Hristov
Jun 03, 2021, 3:22 AM
All four new iPhone 13 models will have a LiDAR scanner, a feature previously only available on the Pro models and a key piece of a high-quality augmented reality experience. The news comes from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives in a note to investors seen by MacRumors, and it only affirms Apple's serious intentions in AR.

LiDAR which stands for "light detection and ranging" made its debut on the iPad Pro in April 2020 and Apple then emphasized that the new sensor will be used mostly for AR, even though it also helps the camera focus faster in low light.

LiDAR technology is best explained as essentially a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. It emits light beams and as they bounce off of your surroundings, sensors inside are able to measure the time it took for the light to bounce back from surfaces and uses that information to estimate a distance with a pretty good accuracy. Unlike Face ID which is optimized to scan your face, the LiDAR scanner shoots more dispersed light beams better optimized for scanning a whole room.

Despite all of this, Apple hasn't really advertized the LiDAR sensor much and except for the AR Measure app, the company is not using it to its full potential just yet. This new leak about all four new iPhones having it, however, definitely shows that Apple has serious intentions for AR.


Back in March, Ives was also among the first to predict that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in a new, 1TB storage option, double the current 512GB maxed out storage version. In this latest report, Ives once again confirms this is indeed still on track to happen.

Earlier leak also revealed that the iPhone 13 series will all get a nifty battery upgrade with larger capacities for each model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the one that will get the biggest battery boost with an up to 20% larger battery.

We have also earlier heard that the iPhone 13 series could get an in-screen fingerprint scanner, much like what most Android phones use. We also expect to see two new color options for the Pro series: matte black and bronze.

Last but not least, Ives says that Apple is planning to unveil new 14" and 16" Macbook Pros at WWDC next week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously also said that Apple plans to unveil new Macbook Pros this summer, and another leaker, Jon Prosser, also expects the pair to arrive soon and possibly at WWDC.

Related phones

iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 View Full specs
$590 Newegg
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

Hot phones

