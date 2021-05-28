$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Apple Wearables Music

Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
May 28, 2021, 8:31 AM
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
We thought April was going to be the time for new AirPods, but Apple's "Spring loaded" event was apparently too loaded to accommodate another major release. Then we were expecting a press release (on Apple.com), but this also didn't happen.

AirPods 3 will offer an AirPods Pro-like design


Now, according to a Bloomberg report, the AirPods (2nd Gen) successor is surely on the way to a 2021 release. The new AirPods will feature an improved ergonomic design, similar to that of the current AirPods Pro. We expect to see shorter stems with pinch functionality. Respectively, the case will change too. 

Apple's Beats Buds could preview the AirPods Pro 2 design


As far as the AirPods Pro are concerned, they are expected to come out no earlier than 2022. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) were planned for release this year, but this didn't happen. The design is currently unknown, as Apple has tested a smaller version of the AirPods Pro, similar to the recently-leaked Beats Buds earbuds.

This design would eliminate the stem, but we'll have to wait and see if Apple's going to move forward with it, at least for the AirPods Pro. The motion sensors are also said to be updated with attention to fitness tracking.

Are AirPods 3 coming at WWDC?


As far as actual release dates are concerned, nothing is confirmed yet. Our only educated guess can come from the fact that WWDC - Apple's (usually) software-focused annual event, is taking place very soon, on June 7.

Therefore, we won't be surprised if Apple decides to debut the long-awaited AirPods, alongside other hardware, which also has been rumored for a while (14 & 16-inch MacBook Pro models). Some of Apple's teaser images for the event feature memojis, wearing AirPods, and staring at MacBook laptops.

Lossless Audio


All of this ties in nicely with Apple's recent announcement for Lossless Audio support on future devices. As we know, Bluetooth doesn't allow for Lossless Audio transfer on wireless devices, no matter if that's a pair of AirPods or a HomePod. Therefore, Apple must be working on a workaround.

Rumors point towards AirPlay-aided Lossless Audio, which will still connect via Bluetooth but maintain the stream through AirPlay. However, as we know, current AirPods models don't support Bluetooth at all, which means they can't establish a connection.

Therefore, it is highly likely that Apple will need to equip the new AirPods with Bluetooth if they are going to give them Lossless Audio. Whether this will happen and is it going to apply to all new AirPods or just the more expensive Pro and Max models - we don't know yet.

AirPods Max 2 aren't in the works yet, but new HomePods are


Although we heard rumors about a more budget version of the AirPods Max a while ago, currently, new AirPods Max aren't in the works. That's because Apple found it hard to keep up with the demand for the product. However, we may see new color options!

Reportedly, Apple is also working on a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen and a Google Nest Hub-like device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime, and Apple TV.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
by Best Buy,  1
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
$450
This is the weirdest change in Android 12
by Victor Hristov,  1
This is the weirdest change in Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June security patch early
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June security patch early
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter

Featured stories

Popular stories
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Popular stories
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is reportedly happening June 21-22
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless