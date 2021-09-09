The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability





With the advent of ever-diminishing processor nodes, however, each generational gain from an Apple A-series processor to the next has been shrinking, too, and Apple A15 won't be an exception, it seems.





Apple A15 vs A14 benchmark scores









This is rather explicable, given that the efficiency gains between the first and second generation of the 5nm process are roughly the same, and manufacturers have to make a tradeoff between peak performance and power draw, often settling for stability thus something in-between.





The fact that Apple chose stability and throttles to achieve sustained performance is proven by the second pass of the benchmark which saw frames drop to 140-150 per second to keep the A15 from overheating and introducing undesired outcomes to the system.





Apple has been at the forefront of mobile processing power in its iPhones for a while now, largely because it has been developing its chipsets in-house, optimizing them for performance when managed by its own mobile iOS.