The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability

The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability2
With the advent of ever-diminishing processor nodes, however, each generational gain from an Apple A-series processor to the next has been shrinking, too, and Apple A15 won't be an exception, it seems.
Apple A15 vs A14 benchmark scores
This is rather explicable, given that the efficiency gains between the first and second generation of the 5nm process are roughly the same, and manufacturers have to make a tradeoff between peak performance and power draw, often settling for stability thus something in-between.
According to the TSMC foundry's latest quarterly press conference, the first devices with processors built on the next-gen 3nm node would come next year. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, will flaunt just an improved second-gen 5nm A15 processor.
Apple's focus with it, judging from the benchmark tip, is obviously improved efficiency rather than increased performance. Understandably so, given the high 120Hz refresh rate display rumors for its upcoming iPhone 13 Pro series, and the fact that the A-series chipsets are already powerful enough for anything iOS throws at them.