Apple preparing for strong iPhone 13 sales as it plans mmWave 5G expansion
The iPhone 13 could be even more popular than the iPhone 12
Wedbush has told investors (via 9to5Mac) that it believes Apple is “in the middle innings of its biggest product cycle year ever” across multiple product categories including AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone.
The number will undoubtedly vary over the coming months as the launch nears, but Wedbush says the current figure points towards a belief inside Apple that the 5G-driven upgrade cycle will continue into 2022.
mmWave 5G iPhones are coming to more markets, says Kuo
To further encourage the adoption of 5G iPhones around the world, Apple is looking to expand the availability of its mmWave 5G models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).
5G mmWave enables much faster speeds, but only covers small areas and doesn’t penetrate through buildings as easily. Sub-6Ghz offers the wide coverage consumers are used to, with the downside being that speeds are slower.
Apple’s iPhone 12 models sold in the United States support both technologies, but elsewhere the flagship devices rely solely on the presence of sub-6GHz networks. With the iPhone 13, Kuo believes mmWave 5G iPhones will be available in Canada, Australia, Japan, and major European markets. The latter likely includes the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.
