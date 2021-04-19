Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple 5G

Apple preparing for strong iPhone 13 sales as it plans mmWave 5G expansion

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 19, 2021, 10:21 AM
The success of the iPhone 12 series since it launched last October has created a so-called supercycle in more ways than one and Apple reportedly expects demand to be even stronger when it releases the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 could be even more popular than the iPhone 12


Wedbush has told investors (via 9to5Mac) that it believes Apple is “in the middle innings of its biggest product cycle year ever” across multiple product categories including AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone.

Initial supply chain build checks across Asia suggest, per the analyst, that Apple is planning to manufacture 100 million iPhone 13 units. That's 25% higher than last year's initial iPhone 12 readings of 80 million units and very positive news for what are some of the best new phones expected in 2021.

The number will undoubtedly vary over the coming months as the launch nears, but Wedbush says the current figure points towards a belief inside Apple that the 5G-driven upgrade cycle will continue into 2022.

It likely also factors in the expected (gradual) uptake in global demand once more countries start vaccinating their population in bigger numbers and open up their economies again.

mmWave 5G iPhones are coming to more markets, says Kuo


To further encourage the adoption of 5G iPhones around the world, Apple is looking to expand the availability of its mmWave 5G models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).

5G mmWave enables much faster speeds, but only covers small areas and doesn’t penetrate through buildings as easily. Sub-6Ghz offers the wide coverage consumers are used to, with the downside being that speeds are slower.

Apple’s iPhone 12 models sold in the United States support both technologies, but elsewhere the flagship devices rely solely on the presence of sub-6GHz networks. With the iPhone 13, Kuo believes mmWave 5G iPhones will be available in Canada, Australia, Japan, and major European markets. The latter likely includes the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

