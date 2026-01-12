Instagram explains where the fishy password reset emails have come from
Meta went on X to explain the suspicious Instagram password requests people have been receiving.
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If you’ve received an email, or a few, from Instagram offering to reset your password, you’re not alone. Multiple users complained about the unsolicited password reset requests, and Instagram has finally given an explanation.
Instagram says that it had an issue that allowed external parties to request password reset emails for its users. In a post on X, the social media platform says that the glitch is now fixed.
Even if Instagram’s claims are true and there was no data breach, it’s always a good idea to stay vigilant. If you ever receive a password reset email that you haven’t requested yourself, you shouldn’t react to it. Just delete it, and don’t click any of the links.
To keep yourself protected, it’s best to use unique passwords for your accounts and change those regularly. If you haven’t activated two-factor authentication for your Instagram account, it’s best to do it now. You can check what devices are logged into your account in the Meta Account Center, which could help you detect a security issue.
Meta still has some explaining to do about the issue. The company hasn’t explained how those external parties can send out authentic password requests to users, nor who those external parties are. I still hope Instagram shares more details about the issue, though I doubt it will happen.
Instagram says the fishy password reset emails were a bug, not a breach
Instagram says that it had an issue that allowed external parties to request password reset emails for its users. In a post on X, the social media platform says that the glitch is now fixed.
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In its announcement, Instagram contradicted a report from last week that claimed the company suffered a major data breach. Antivirus software company Malwarebytes warned its users that sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram users, including usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses, was offered on the dark web.
Instagram didn’t offer any details about the nature of the issue it has resolved, but it said that there was no breach in its systems and users’ accounts are secure. The X post concluded, “You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”
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You should still protect your profiles
Even if Instagram’s claims are true and there was no data breach, it’s always a good idea to stay vigilant. If you ever receive a password reset email that you haven’t requested yourself, you shouldn’t react to it. Just delete it, and don’t click any of the links.
How often do you change your passwords?
I don’t change my passwords
9.09%
Once in a few years
36.36%
Only when there’s an issue with an account
45.45%
Every few months
9.09%
To keep yourself protected, it’s best to use unique passwords for your accounts and change those regularly. If you haven’t activated two-factor authentication for your Instagram account, it’s best to do it now. You can check what devices are logged into your account in the Meta Account Center, which could help you detect a security issue.
It’s not over yet
Meta still has some explaining to do about the issue. The company hasn’t explained how those external parties can send out authentic password requests to users, nor who those external parties are. I still hope Instagram shares more details about the issue, though I doubt it will happen.
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