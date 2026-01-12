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Instagram explains where the fishy password reset emails have come from

Meta went on X to explain the suspicious Instagram password requests people have been receiving.

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If you’ve received an email, or a few, from Instagram offering to reset your password, you’re not alone. Multiple users complained about the unsolicited password reset requests, and Instagram has finally given an explanation.

Instagram says the fishy password reset emails were a bug, not a breach


Instagram says that it had an issue that allowed external parties to request password reset emails for its users. In a post on X, the social media platform says that the glitch is now fixed.

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In its announcement, Instagram contradicted a report from last week that claimed the company suffered a major data breach. Antivirus software company Malwarebytes warned its users that sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram users, including usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses, was offered on the dark web.

Instagram didn’t offer any details about the nature of the issue it has resolved, but it said that there was no breach in its systems and users’ accounts are secure. The X post concluded, “You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”

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You should still protect your profiles



Even if Instagram’s claims are true and there was no data breach, it’s always a good idea to stay vigilant. If you ever receive a password reset email that you haven’t requested yourself, you shouldn’t react to it. Just delete it, and don’t click any of the links.

How often do you change your passwords?
I don’t change my passwords
9.09%
Once in a few years
36.36%
Only when there’s an issue with an account
45.45%
Every few months
9.09%
11 Votes


To keep yourself protected, it’s best to use unique passwords for your accounts and change those regularly. If you haven’t activated two-factor authentication for your Instagram account, it’s best to do it now. You can check what devices are logged into your account in the Meta Account Center, which could help you detect a security issue.

It’s not over yet


Meta still has some explaining to do about the issue. The company hasn’t explained how those external parties can send out authentic password requests to users, nor who those external parties are. I still hope Instagram shares more details about the issue, though I doubt it will happen.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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