iPhone SE 4 wishlist—9 things we want to see



The original iPhone SE be good enough to make a lasting impact? The original iPhone SE was something of a fan favorite, but then gradually, the lineup got less and less exciting with every subsequent model. Would the newbe good enough to make a lasting impact?



We covered an interesting angle tied to We covered an interesting angle tied to one of the most controversial iPhone SE features in the past couple of years , but now it's time to make a shortlist of features we want to see in the upcoming model.



1. An OLED screen







This one is a must in 2025. Even the most basic $200 phones now feature OLED screens. The Galaxy A16 is a prime example at $199.99 with its Super AMOLED panel that can also go up to a 90Hz refresh rate.



The past iPhone SE generations all relied on LCD screens, which was fine up until the last 2022 model, but now it's absolutely paramount for the SE to get the OLED treatment. One interesting angle and food for thought is the refresh rate.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy iPhone SE to keep the flagship line safe, although we would love to see at least 90Hz on this $500 phone. Apple still refuses to move up from the 60Hz display refresh rate even on flagship models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus . We suspect the company will stick to the same 60Hz on theto keep the flagship line safe, although we would love to see at least 90Hz on this $500 phone.



The screen will most likely grow in size, marking the end of the compact 4.7-inch SE and consolidating the 6.1-inch size as the new compact norm.



We also expect the end of the Touch ID. As much as we like it, we probably won't see it on the iPhone SE 4 .



2. A bigger battery







The other huge complaint about the past two iPhone SE models was battery life. The second-generation iPhone SE launched with a 2018 mAh battery onboard, and the model before that one features an 1821 mAh cell.



We know Apple is normally able to squeeze more battery life from smaller capacity cells, but those two SE models performed abysmally in our battery tests. The last generation got a Battery score of just 3h 57m, half the score of some modern phones!



Recommended Stories iPhone SE 4 . Given the phone is touted to be close to the So, we absolutely need a battery upgrade in the. Given the phone is touted to be close to the iPhone 14 in specs, we expect at least a 3000 mAh cell inside (the 14 has a 3279 mAh battery) for the SE to be competitive on the longevity front.



3. Faster charging







The new iPhone SE 4 will feature a USB-C port, just like the latest The newwill feature a USB-C port, just like the latest iPhone 15 and 16 series, due to EU regulations. This gives Apple a perfect opportunity to upgrade the charging speeds to something more reasonable and… fast!



The previous two generations were stuck in the past with 20W wired charging support, and these models could get away with it thanks to their tiny batteries. Apple cites a 50% charge in 30 minutes for both the The previous two generations were stuck in the past with 20W wired charging support, and these models could get away with it thanks to their tiny batteries. Apple cites a 50% charge in 30 minutes for both the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone SE (2022)



But if the new iPhone SE 4 battery is indeed larger (3000 mAh or more), 20W won't cut it. To maintain the same 50% charge in 30 minutes figures, Apple will need to offer at least 30W or more. But if the newbattery is indeed larger (3000 mAh or more), 20W won't cut it. To maintain the same 50% charge in 30 minutes figures, Apple will need to offer at least 30W or more.



4. A fast chipset







All the rumors point toward the A18 chip as the beating heart of the iPhone SE 4 , and that's a great thing. The SE lineup gets a refresh once every two to three years, so a fast and modern chipset is a must.



Thankfully, it seems that we'll be getting the non-pro version of the latest A18 silicon, which will make the iPhone SE futureproof for its five-year support cycle. Speaking of which…



5. Seven years of software support







We used to praise Apple for offering five long years of major OS updates, but the smartphone landscape has changed since the last iPhone SE (2022) . Google started a new trend with the We used to praise Apple for offering five long years of major OS updates, but the smartphone landscape has changed since the last. Google started a new trend with the Pixel 8 and the vow to support the series for seven years.



Samsung quickly decided to call the bid and also started offering seven years for its flagship Galaxy S series phones, including the budget FE models. Nowadays, even the $499 Samsung quickly decided to call the bid and also started offering seven years for its flagship Galaxy S series phones, including the budget FE models. Nowadays, even the $499 Pixel 8a comes with the aforementioned seven years of support, which, while not exactly a game changer , could offer additional peace of mind to many users.



We would love for Apple to join that race and stick seven years of support to the iPhone SE . This will be a great test for the silicon and how an iPhone would handle seven iOS versions on a pretty old chipset by the time the last OS version arrives.



6. Apple Intelligence







Apple is still polishing its iPhone SE 4 all the features and functionalities will make the model much more coherent with all the other gadgets in Apple's ecosystem. Apple is still polishing its Apple Intelligence (bonus points for hijacking that abbreviation) and giving theall the features and functionalities will make the model much more coherent with all the other gadgets in Apple's ecosystem.



Even if Apple decides to go down the subscription route (like Samsung and Google already have), it makes sense to include an additional model in the portfolio, both allowing SE users to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence and potentially making more money.



7. A good main (single) camera







Spoiler alert for the "Controversial iPhone SE feature" article. It's the single camera on the back. This is indeed pretty interesting, as our polls show that 63% of our readers don't care about the ultra-wide camera and could do well enough with a good main snapper.



The past couple of iPhone SE generations have been stuck with a 12MP main camera, and even the iPhone 14 (which the new SE is believed to be based upon) features two 12MP cameras on the back. The past couple ofgenerations have been stuck with a 12MP main camera, and even the(which the new SE is believed to be based upon) features two 12MP cameras on the back.



Hopefully, the latest rumors on the subject are true, and the iPhone SE 4 will launch with a 48MP main camera (either taken from the iPhone 16 lineup or a brand-new sensor). The front camera also needs an upgrade (and will most likely receive one). We would love to see at least a 12MP selfie camera with autofocus, so fingers crossed.



8. An affordable price tag







The world economic climate is experiencing headwinds in recent years, or at least that's the usual excuse when it comes to smartphone prices going up. The iPhone SE (2022) launched at $429, which will be a very competitive price tag if the new SE brings all the updates we've been talking about.



The price that's been spat out of the rumor mill, however, is a tad higher at $499. This is not bad and on par with the Pixel 8a (and the upcoming The price that's been spat out of the rumor mill, however, is a tad higher at $499. This is not bad and on par with the(and the upcoming Pixel 9a most likely) and also still cheaper than the Galaxy S24 FE ($649.99).



9. New and fresh color options







Finally, the iPhone SE 4 could benefit from some fresh colors, as smartphones in general tend to play it safe when it comes to hues. Given the affordable nature of the new SE and the target demographics of mainly young people, we would love to see some new vibrant colors.



Think about an orange iPhone SE 4 ! Wouldn't it be great? How about a bright yellow or pink variant? According to the latest rumors, we will get some very interesting colors, such as blue, purple, pink, green, and yellow.



Conclusion



These are the features we want to see on the new iPhone SE 4 model, and we honestly think that Apple could launch a pretty successful SE model if the company ticks all those boxes.

What do you think about it? Have we forgotten something?





What do you want to see on the new iPhone SE ? Share your thoughts in the comments below.